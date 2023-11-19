Mariah Carey Goes Retro in ’60s-inspired Minidress With Rhinestone Trim and Statement Rings for Billboard Music Awards 2023 Red Carpet

Mariah Carey attended the 2023 Billboard Music Awards, streamed on Sunday in Los Angeles, wearing a white pleated minidress that channeled her iconic 1994 hit-single “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

Carey wore a long-sleeve zipper minidress with a silver bedazzled skirt and fuzzy white cuff-sleeves. For a touch of ’60s glamour, she accessorized with matching white thigh-high boots, statement rings with butterfly motifs and round-grace sunglasses.

Mariah Carey at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards, airing on Nov. 19 on BBMA.watch.

When creating her looks, the legendary singer often collaborates with stylist Wilfredo Rosado.

Carey last showcased a slew of holiday-themed looks at the opening show of her “Merry Christmas One and All” tour on Nov. 15. Among her ensembles was a custom shimmering Fendi gown with a sheer cape and a towering Jackie Cicogna Millinery headpiece.

The holiday tour spans across 13 dates and concludes in New York on Dec. 17.

Carey will take the stage at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards for her first-ever award show performance of “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

In addition, the singer is the recipient of the Billboard Chart Achievement Award for the renowned single.

The Billboard Music Awards honor the biggest artists of the year. Sponsored by Marriott Bonvoy and Lexus, this year’s event tapped NewJeans, Bebe Rexha, Karol G and Stray Kids as performers. The 2023 awards rolls out across Billboard social channels and BBMAs.watch.

