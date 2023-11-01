"Whatever i’m getting cheese fries #notyet," Carey wrote in the caption of her post on Instagram

Mariah Carey/ Instagram; Paramount Pictures Mariah Carey dresses up as Regina George from "Mean Girls' for her second Halloween costume

Mariah Carey is still in the Halloween spirit!

After sharing photos of herself dressed up as Jessica Rabbit from Disney's Who Framed Roger Rabbit on Instagram Monday, the singer, 54, surprised fans on Tuesday by revealing another Halloween costume.

For her second festive outfit, Carey chose to take a page out of Rachel McAdams' playbook by portraying her Mean Girls character, Regina George.

Carey recreated McAdams' outfit from the scene in the film in which her white tank top is cut with two holes by Lizzy Caplan's character, Janis Ian. The performer paired the shirt with a purple bra, black miniskirt, and black pointed-toe pumps.

She debuted the look in an Instagram video alongside the caption, "whatever i’m getting cheese fries #notyet." The clip had Blondie's "One Way Or Another" playing in the background, along with an animated graphic that read, "That's so fetch."

The singer's fans were quick to make additional references to the iconic 2004 film in the comment section. One fan wrote, "This one time I saw Mariah wearing high heels and a gown to the pool… soo I wore high heels and a gown to the pool." Another fan left a comment that read, "One time Mariah punched me in the face. It was awesome!"

CBS via Getty Images Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert, and Rachel McAdams in "Mean Girls"

Fans also complimented Carey's love of the holiday season. One social media user wrote, "Ok, so first queen of Christmas and now queen of Halloween!!!"

Carey has taken her love for the holidays a step further this year by appearing in a new holiday campaign for The Children's Place.

The music icon dressed up in festive attire to star in the campaign alongside her 12-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, with whom she shares with her ex-husband Nick Cannon. She raved about her love for Christmas while chatting about the campaign exclusively with PEOPLE.

Mariah Carey/Instagram Mariah Carey's first Halloween outfit of 2023

"The Children's Place is a household name, and it truly dominates the children's apparel space, so I've always been a fan of theirs," she said. "Secondly, I'm just someone who absolutely loves the holidays. I mean, that's obvious, but I really do love holidays, specifically Christmas."

Carey told PEOPLE that she and her kids celebrate the holidays by wearing matching pajama sets.

The "All I Want for Christmas Is You" singer will be showcasing her love for the holidays while out on the Merry Christmas One and All! tour. The 13-date tour starts on Nov. 15 in Highland, California, and has stops in major cities that include Los Angeles and Chicago.



Immediately after Halloween ended at midnight, Carey published a video of herself being "thawed" out by people dressed in Halloween costumes before she shattered the ice with her voice. "It's time," she sang before "All I Want for Christmas Is You" began playing.

