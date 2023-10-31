Mariah Carey debuts a fiery red hair look, transforming into Jessica Rabbit

Emma McIntyre - Getty Images

The Queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey has proven what a multi-hyphenate icon she really is with a spooky spicy look that has us double-crowning her as the Queen of Halloween. Two titles for the price of one – is there anything she cannot do? Spoiler: The answer is no.

Just a few hours ago, Mariah took to her Instagram page to debut her makeover for the spooky szn. Opting for more glam than ghoul, the singer chose to transform into Jessica Rabbit, wearing a red floor-length sequin gown and purple latex opera gloves.

However, while the 'fit itself is royal-worthy, what had us bowing down in honour was Mariah's head-turning fiery red locks. After all, in all her years in the spotlight, it's a rich hair colour we've never seen her sport before.

See what we're talking about in her two-part carousel post below:

To mimic the character's trademark look, Mariah wore a gorgeous garnet-toned wig that has been styled in bouncy Hollywood curls. Though, unlike the star's everyday blowout, the root of this hair look has been kept sleek and flat with the volume being kept to the mid-end lengths.

A deep side parting completes the hair transformation, not to mention Mariah's satin true-red lip and smokey jewel eye makeup look. Stun!

Now, bask in all of Mariah's Jessica Rabbit glory because in just 24 hours you best believe that 'it's time'...

