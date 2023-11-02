Mariah Carey Continues to Be the Star of Christmas in Victoria’s Secret’s New Holiday Campaign

The singer is celebrating her favorite holiday with Victoria's Secret's festive pieces

Mariah Carey has a new venture ahead of the holiday season — courtesy of Victoria’s Secret.

The singer, 54, is decking the halls in the brand’s new holiday-themed corsets, cami sets, slip dresses and robes for a new campaign.

“It was so fun seeing the new collection and their creative vision come to life,” Carey told Vogue of the new campaign. “From the seasonal colors to the vibrant glam—I definitely felt the holiday spirit all around me.”

In promotional shots for the new campaign, the “Oh Santa!” songstress showed off the new items — a majority of which are candy-cane-red-colored. In the photos, Carey could be seen flipping her hair and having fun in the new outfits.

In another fun shot, Carey even poses with a couple of dogs while donning a two-piece lingerie set and robe. The singer could also be seen posing in a gold lingerie cami slip dress while lounging on a white surface.

“I like that the different pieces I wore have different vibes to them—some are cozy and festive, and others are more sexy and playful,” she said. “One of my favorite looks was the gold set with these beautiful, intricate embellishments. It really felt like holiday glamour when I put it on.”

Carey noted to the outlet that her “idea” of dressing up for the holidays consists of wearing “glamorous styles” that “complement the season”: “I love selecting looks that feel like their own celebratory moment.” She said she might even nab some of the looks for some holiday parties.

“One of the tops I wore in the campaign—the stunning red corset—would be perfect for a holiday extravaganza,” she explained. “I love that the satin bows feel like you’re unwrapping a present. It's the perfect mix of camp, sexy, and glam.”

On Nov. 1, the singer announced the start of the holiday season with a video showing her being defrosted from a block of ice, declaring, “It’s…… TIME!!!”

In the video, her festive classic "All I Want for Christmas Is You" starts playing as she frolics in the falling snow and is joined by her 12-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, whom she shares with ex Nick Cannon. The pair were also dressed for the holiday season with festive lights around their necks.

Carey — who has the bestselling Christmas song of all time in "All I Want for Christmas Is You" — has put herself at the forefront of the holiday season over the years with Christmas concerts and specials. The song even reached No. 1 during its 25th anniversary year, while last year the track earned the No. 1 spot on Billboard's Greatest of All Time Holiday 100 Songs list.

She has already come out with a new holiday campaign for The Children's Place alongside her 12-year-old twins for their pajamas and apparel in October. She revealed to PEOPLE during an interview on the new collaboration that her family does the holiday season “a little bit differently than most people.”

"We have our traditions, like rolling in the snow, jumping in the hot tubs — stuff that most people don't do, but it's just that we're all kind of daredevils," the Grammy Award winner shared.

"All of us spending time together is more than enough as a gift for what I want for Christmas, and what I want for my kids for Christmas is to just enjoy themselves, be happy, enjoy being with family, and feel loved," Carey added.



