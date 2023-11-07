Mariah Carey Confirms She’s Working on New Music: ‘It’s Exciting’

The superstar opened up about working on new music on Monday's episode of 'Good Morning America'

If all you want for Christmas is new Mariah Carey music, you’re in luck.

It may be a while before fans hear new songs from the superstar, 54, but she confirmed in an interview with Good Morning America that she’s back in the studio again.

During the interview that aired on Monday, the Grammy winner admitted, “There is new music on the horizon.”

She also offered her Lambs a little bit of insight into her timeline. “I've been working the past three, four weeks on just writing new songs,” the “Obsessed” singer shared.

Kevin Winter/Getty Mariah Carey

“Yesterday we were in the studio working on something with a choir, working on a new song,” the pop icon continued, giving a taste of what her latest project may sound like. “So it's exciting."

Mimi last released a full-length album of all new-music in 2018 with Caution. The record peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 and saw collaborations with Blood Orange, Gunna, Slick Rick and Ty Dolla $ign.

Since then, Carey has appeared as the featured artist on a handful of singles, including the hit 2022 remix of Latto’s breakout song “Big Energy” with DJ Khaled. She also dropped the holiday album Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special in 2020 to coincide with the release of her Apple TV+ special of the same name.

NDZ/Star Max/GC Images Mariah Carey

As this year’s holiday season approaches, the Queen of Christmas is focused on making the most of the most wonderful time of the year by hitting the road with her Merry Christmas One and All! tour. The singer behind the beloved song “All I Want For Christmas Is You” will be on the road spreading holiday cheer for 13 dates, starting Nov. 15 in Highland, California. She’ll bring her set of fan-favorite originals and Christmastime classics to Los Angeles, Detroit, Chicago and New York City, among other major cities.

The tour follows several years of TV specials and one-off concerts, like last year’s festive Madison Square Garden show, which was turned into the TV event Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All! for CBS and Paramount+. The “Touch My Body” singer last celebrated her favorite holiday out on the road in when her iconic hit "All I Want for Christmas Is You" celebrated its 25th anniversary.

As soon as it became Nov. 1 last week, the hitmaker continued her tradition of announcing that it's time to kick off the Christmas countdown with a fun post on social media.

In the clip, as the date changed from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, a vault door opened to reveal the singer frozen in a block of ice — which she defrosted herself by singing, “It’s time!” in a high-pitched voice. As soon as her popular holiday song starts to play, she starts frolicking in the show with her 12-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, whom she shares with ex Nick Cannon.

This year, the pop star also got festive by starring in the holiday campaign for Victoria’s Secret.



