Mariah Carey, Ariana Grande And Jennifer Hudson To Team Up For New Christmas Collaboration?

Listen, we get it. It’s October. And usually in October, we’re not ones for basking in festive cheer.

However, with cheer of any description in pretty low supply at the moment, we’ll take what we can get, and if the Queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey, is going to bestow us with an early present, then you can bet we’re going to grab it with both hands.

On Friday evening, the All I Want For Christmas Is You singer teased what looks to be a new Yuletide collaboration, sharing this photo on Twitter, alongside a tree emoji:

It didn’t take fans long to work out that “AG” and “JH” most likely stand for Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson, and let’s just say… there was some excitement:

ARIANA GRANDE AND JENNIFER HUDSON?? pic.twitter.com/VSDS1z9cgT — Mariah’s Number Ones (@givingyoume) October 9, 2020

Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson?



Are you trying to kill us???? — Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) October 9, 2020

SANTA TELL ME REMIX?! — T. Kyle 🏳️‍🌈 (@tkylemac) October 9, 2020

Mariah Carey, Ariana Grande, and Jennifer Hudson coming to save 2020 with a Christmas song like: pic.twitter.com/GDX1OpvRW3 — Yael 🎗 (@yourstrulyael) October 9, 2020

IM CRYING NO WAY @ArianaGrande AND JENNIFER HUDSON!!!!! pic.twitter.com/MiqXDMNelx — manriah canary (@ManriahC) October 9, 2020

UGHHHH WE ALL BEEN WAITING FOR THE COLLAB OF THE DECADE pic.twitter.com/yv11SY11YE — dean 💗 #TheRarities (@deepestdaydream) October 9, 2020

MARIAH CAREY SAVING 2020 AND CHRISTMAS WBK pic.twitter.com/kztI0fKIGw — Brian | #TheRarities (@briann250) October 9, 2020

ARIANA AND JENNIFER HUDSON AHH — NYT BESTSELLING AUTHOR MARIAH CAREY (@ANTFERNY) October 9, 2020

Obviously, at the moment, all we have to go off is a photo of three directors’ chairs, so it’s tough to decipher exactly what the trio have up their collective sleeve for us this Christmas.

However, fans have been speculating that it could be a new remix of Mariah’s signature hit All I Want For Christmas Is You – which she previously re-recorded with Justin Bieber in 2011 – or a new version of Ariana’s own festive track Santa Tell Me.

Either way, October or not, we are ready for whatever it is that Mariah has in store for us. Even if it’s just a new crisp advert.

Could Mariah Carey, Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson be about to serve up a Christmas miracle? (Photo: Shutterstock) More

After what’s been – let’s just say it – a pretty rubbish year for most of us, there is already a fair bit to look forward to this Christmas, including the new Netflix film Jingle Jangle, which stars Forest Whitaker and John Legend.

The streaming platform will also be debuting a new Christmas offering starring Dolly Parton, Jenifer Lewis and Christine Baranski, which has somehow managed to look even more camp than whatever it is you’re currently imagining.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.