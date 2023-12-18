Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka Seemingly Split After 7 Years as He's Absent on Tour and Holiday Trip

The pop superstar and the creative director began dating in 2016 after working together professionally for a decade

Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka have appeared to have called it quits.

Since kicking off her Merry Christmas One and All! tour in mid-November, Tanaka has been absent from Carey’s shows, sparking fan speculation that the pop icon has split from her longtime boyfriend.

A source tells PEOPLE Carey — who’s mom to 12-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe (who she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon) — is also celebrating the holidays in Aspen without Tanaka, 40, who has traditionally accompanied her to the snowy getaway.



This marks the first time the Songbird Supreme and creative director, who have had a professional relationship since 2006, have not traveled together for the holidays in years.

Reps for Carey declined to comment when reached by PEOPLE.

The couple was last publicly seen spending time together back in March when the hitmaker celebrated her birthday, which she prefers to refer to as her “anniversary.” At the time, Tanaka shared a photo of himself and Carey smiling and embracing one another on Instagram and shared a sweet message in the caption.



“This is one of my favorite pictures. Ever. Happy Anniversary my Beautiful Queen. 🦋3/27🦋❤️,” he wrote.

The couple first connected in 2006 when Tanaka joined the superstar out on the road on her Adventures of Mimi tour. Then after working together for a decade, the “All I Want For Christmas Is You” singer and the choreographer became romantically involved in 2016.

The “Obsessed” singer and the dancer — who briefly broke up for a period in spring 2017 before reuniting — have toured and celebrated Christmas together in some capacity since they started dating.

In 2017, Tanaka took the stage with the star during her All I Want for Christmas Is You shows and spent the December holiday with her and her children on their annual Aspen trip. Between hitting the slopes, Carey even took to Instagram to share adorable photos from their festivities together.

The pair was confirmed to spend the holidays together in Aspen again in 2019, as well as 2021. Following their 2021 trip, a source told PEOPLE that "Mariah is really happy."

A year ago in December 2022, Carey took to Instagram to share photos from her Christmas celebrations with Tanaka and her kids. “Happy Boxing Day! ❄️🎄❤️ (Every day is a celebration! 🎉🎉🎁),” she wrote in the caption.

More recently, the Queen of Christmas opened up to PEOPLE in a digital cover story about her 2023 holiday plans, sharing that she was especially looking forward to this Christmas season.

“I've been looking forward to this Christmas for, like, the whole year. Since last year — because last year wasn't the greatest,” she revealed. “I'm thankful for them all, but it wasn't my most fun version of Christmas ever.”

The singer added, “Come hell or high water, this year, this Christmas, we are going to have fun.”

