Mariah Carey Rings in the Holiday Season with Twins Moroccan and Monroe at the White House — See Photos!

The Queen of Christmas visited the country's capital to spread some holiday cheer

Mariah Carey/Instagram Mariah Carey with her twins at the White House.

Mariah Carey is spreading Christmas cheer all the way to the nation's capital with the help of her two kids.

On Wednesday, the Queen of Christmas, 54, shared photos on Instagram of her visit to the White House, taking her 12-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe along with her. The family of three could be seen chatting with President Biden in the Oval Office, with Monroe holding hands with her mom on one side and Moroccan posing on the other.

Carey also met Vice President Harris and got a look at the Christmas decorations inside the White House, posing with her three kids in front of a Christmas tree.

"Last week I had the pleasure of meeting President Biden & Vice President Harris at the White House to ring in the holiday season! While there, we got to see all the festive decor and spread some cheer! 🎄❄️☃️," Carey captioned her post.

Carey shares her twins with ex-husband Nick Cannon, 43.

At the 2023 Billboard Music Awards in November, the singer received the Chart Achievement Award for her iconic holiday song "All I Want for Christmas Is You" from two very important people in her life — Moroccan and Monroe.

Mariah Carey/Instagram Mariah Carey with her twins at the White House.

Wearing a white zip-up dress and white knee-length boots, Carey was joined on stage by her two kids, who stayed on holiday theme in red and white as they stood next to their mom. "I couldn't ask for better presenters than Roc and Roe. Thank you guys," Carey told her twins before continuing her acceptance speech.



At the end of her speech, Carey received kisses on the cheek from both of her kids, who chatted with their mom before the trio walked off stage.

That same month, the musician and her daughter Monroe posed with members of the Kardashian clan after the famous family came to see Carey's Merry Christmas One And All! show at the Hollywood Bowl.

Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian brought their daughters Chicago and True, both 5½, and North, 10, alongside niece Dream, 7, and mom Kris Jenner, 68, to see Carey's show.

"The Queen of Christmas!!!! For the little girls very FIRST concert ever, we went to see the Queen herself, @mariahcarey !! We all had the best time, creating the most magical memories!! Thank you mommy for taking all of us! 🩵," Khloé captioned photos from the night.

In a post on Kim's Instagram Story, Carey's daughter was seen playing guitar on stage next to her mom. "Go Monroe," Kim captioned the post.

