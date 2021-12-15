Mariah Carey beanies up for grabs with McDonald's Mariah Menu order Wednesday

This deal is for ultimate Mariah Carey and McDonald's fans: 10,000 people will get a free, limited-edition beanie with Carey's signature starting at midnight Wednesday.

The giveaway is a part of McDonald's Mariah Menu, which features 12 days of free food deals with a $1 app purchase. The special menu launched Monday and continues through Christmas Eve.

Wednesday's Mariah deal of the day is a free bakery item, which McDonald's said on its website will be available from midnight to 11:59 p.m. local time – even after the free beanies are gone.

“To celebrate our collaboration with Mariah Carey, two of our twelve daily deals will include access to free merchandise when the deals are redeemed using Mobile Order & Pay in the McDonald’s app,” the fast-food chain said on its website.

Free shirts with a throwback photo of Carey eating a McDonald's cheeseburger will be given away on Dec. 21 when the Mariah Menu item of the day is a free Sausage McMuffin with Egg.

That deal will be available during breakfast hours, which vary by location. Most restaurants stop serving breakfast at 10:30 a.m.

How to get the Mariah x McDonald’s merch beanies or t-shirt

For a chance to get one of the exclusive beanies Wednesday or the free shirts Dec. 21, McDonald's says you need to "be one of the first approximately 10,000 people" of the day to redeem the Mariah Menu deal through Mobile Order & Pay with a $1 minimum purchase.

“After redeeming the deal, if there are still merch items remaining, you will be shown a redemption screen,” McDonald’s said. “You must select “Get It Now” to redeem the merchandise deal immediately by providing your name and shipping information. Once you exit from the merch redemption flow, you will not be able to access it again.”

Once the merchandise is unavailable, McDonald’s said there will be a “merch out-of-stock” flag on the deal of the day.

McDonald’s said the merchandise will be shipped in February. For the shirt, only one size, adult large, will be available.

McDonald's will have 12 days of free food app offers with $1 purchases Dec. 13-24.

McDonald's Mariah Menu deals

The freebies will be available at participating locations and each is valid one time per day with a $1 minimum purchase on McDonald's mobile app, excluding tax. More details are available on the app.

Dec. 13: Big Mac

Dec. 14: McChicken

Wednesday, Dec. 15: Bakery item

Thursday, Dec. 16: Six-piece Chicken McNuggets

Friday, Dec. 17: Cheeseburger

Saturday, Dec. 18: Hotcakes

Sunday, Dec. 19: McDouble

Dec. 20: Apple Pie

Dec. 21: Sausage McMuffin with Egg

Dec. 22: Double Cheeseburger

Dec. 23: Sausage Biscuit

Dec. 24: Chocolate Chip Cookies

