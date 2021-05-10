Maria Rawlings: Man charged with murder of mother found dead in Romford

(Independent)

A man has been charged with the murder of Maria Rawlings, who was found dead in London last week.

Metropolitan Police announced Valentin Lazar, a 20-year-old from Barking, was charged on Monday evening.

He is due to appear in custody at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

Ms Rawlings, a 45-year-old mother of two, was last seen walking home from hospital on Monday evening before being found dead in bushes in Romford by a member of the public on Tuesday.

Police believe she was attacked after leaving the King George Hospital in Ilford, walking to Barley Lane in the direction of the A12.

After an arrest was made, Dective Chief Inspector David Hillier, who is leading the murder investigation, said: “My thoughts remain with Maria’s family at this incredibly difficult time.

“I continue to appeal for anyone with information to contact police.”