Maria Menounos Signs With UTA (EXCLUSIVE)

Maria Menounos has signed with UTA for representation, Variety has learned exclusively. She will continue to be represented by Kevin Yorn at Yorn Levine and Adam Lilling. The agency will now help Menounos expand her already strong portfolio across television and other areas.

Menounos broke into the TV landscape when she became a correspondent for “Entertainment Tonight” in 2002. She then went on to work for shows like “Access Hollywood” and “NBC Nightly News.” It was during her time at Access Hollywood that she facilitated a sit-down interview with the entire Obama family while Barack Obama was on the campaign trail for his first run at the presidency. Menounos currently hosts Noovie and is frequently a guest host on “Live with Kelly and Ryan.”

She is also the host of the podcast “Heal Squad x Maria Menounos,” where she speaks with healers, health experts, and celebrities about ways to improve all aspects of one’s life.

She is the co-creator and CEO of AfterBuzz TV Streaming Network, which is known for producing after-show recaps of hit series as well as audio, video, and written coverage of shows and celebrities.

Menounos is also an experienced actress and will next appear in the Lifetime Christmas movie “The Holiday Dating Guide,” her second film with the network. Her other credits include “The Pentaverate,” “The Boys,” “The Mindy Project,” “One Tree Hill,” and “Fantastic Four.” She is also known to WWE fans for her many appearances with the company, both as an on-camera interviewer and host as well as multiple wins in the ring.

