Maria Menounos Says She's 'Overjoyed' as a Mom to Daughter Athena: 'I Think I Could Levitate' (Exclusive)

The couple welcomed their daughter Athena via surrogate in July

Araya Doheny/Getty Maria Menounos

Maria Menounos is soaking up every minute of mom life.

Speaking with PEOPLE at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit on Tuesday, the new mom, 45, raved about her happiness as a parent as she prepares to step into a new year.

"I think the space I'm in right now is just overjoyed. I'm just so happy," she tells PEOPLE of daughter Athena, 4 months. "My baby just ... literally, I could float. I think I could levitate."

"She makes me so happy and so I'm so grateful to be healthy and I remember last year going into the year being like, 'I'm ready to do stuff again. I'm so gonna crush [it],' and then boom! I got hit again. This year I think I'm just gonna ride the happy wave and just see what happens."

mariamenounos/Instagram Maria Menounos laughs with daughter Athena

In October, Menounos celebrated her daughter's first Halloween, posting a photo of the festivities on her Instagram Story.

In the sweet videos, she showed her infant daughter getting used to her costume — Pottery Barn Kids' Baby Sesame Street Cookie Monster Costume — wiggling around in the furry onesie on her changing table before getting situated in her stroller to trick or treat for the first time.

The TV personality's father and husband admired Athena's costume from afar, as both were recovering from COVID-19.



Maria Menounos/ Instagram Maria Menounos and infant daughter Athena

On a September episode of Heal Squad, the new mom talked about her decision to share a photo of Athena on social media for the first time.

"I posted for the first time so that everyone can see her face," Menounos said, noting that she and husband Keven Undergaro had previously discussed not sharing her photo.

"That picture that I posted of the three of us happened. I'm like, 'Oh my God, she's owning us.' She's in the middle, with her one hand on your chin and the other one on mine. It just happened and it was perfect," she raved.

"In that picture, she's 2½ months. That she's smiling with us, looking up at the camera, it all added up," Undergaro added.

Still, Menounos said she doesn't plan to share Athena unless a "life-changing situation" presents itself: "I'm really going to try not to, for her sake."

