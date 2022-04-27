Maria Grazia Chiuri on Her Time at Dior, Costume Design and Teamwork

Luisa Zargani
·6 min read

ROME — “I am convinced that only art will save the world.”

So believes Maria Grazia Chiuri, artistic director of womenswear at Dior, speaking with WWD about “Nuit Romaine,” a film directed by Angelin Preljocaj that is set in the 16th-century stately Renaissance Palazzo Farnese, headquarters of the French Embassy in Italy. The embassy, Dior and the Teatro dell’Opera di Roma worked together to complete the film, which will be broadcast on Friday, International Dance Day, on the couture brand’s YouTube channel and social networks.

More from WWD

“Art is so strong that it has the power to look beyond the difficult moments and regenerate,” said Chiuri in one of the salons of the palazzo, following a preview screening of the film.

She was grateful to Dior and her team for succeeding in working through the COVID-19 pandemic last year and delivering the fashion collections, but also for allowing her to create the costumes for “Nuit Romaine” during “difficult times for everyone — it was tough for small brands but for established ones, as well,” she admitted. “All sectors were touched and it was emotional to see the film now, knowing what went into it, working during the lockdowns and the travel restrictions, with half the team in Rome, half in Paris. And last year we never stopped, we held the cruise show in Lecce, we did the film with Matteo Garrone to show the couture collection. It’s been an incredible year. And now with this war [in Ukraine], the moment is even more poignant and it is important to give hope, that all of this can be overcome.”

Chiuri is thus more focused than ever on promoting the arts, as well as fashion, thinking about the new generations, including the dancers who were shut out from any public activity during the pandemic. “So many young people saw their life change radically and felt lost. We need to support them, help them by giving them prospects for the future.”

For “Nuit Romaine,” Chiuri collaborated once again with Eleonora Abbagnato, ballet director of the Teatro dell’Opera di Roma and star of the Opéra national de Paris, following the ballet “Nuit Blanche” in 2019, whose costumes she also designed.

“I very much believe in communal projects, in the exchange between different worlds. To be an artist means to create a world that you would want, that you dream of,” she said.

Clearly, Chiuri does not believe in designers trapped in their ivory towers, and she gave a shout-out to the Biagiotti atelier, also based in Rome, which helped her during the pandemic with some of the costumes for “Nuit Romaine,” leveraging a long-standing personal relationship with the Biagiotti family.

A still of Eleonora Abbagnato in &#x00201c;Nuit Romaine.&#x00201d; - Credit: courtesy of Dior
A still of Eleonora Abbagnato in “Nuit Romaine.” - Credit: courtesy of Dior

courtesy of Dior

Six years after landing her post at Dior, Chiuri is not looking back and, on the contrary, she continues to be passionate about her work, underscoring the importance of being stimulated by sharing projects with other creative minds or with young designers, including her daughter Rachele Regini, who has joined the Dior team.

In “Nuit Romaine,” Abbagnato plays Nox, goddess of the night, and is flanked by Friedemann Vogel. As she dances through the palace, she meets other dancers portraying popes, dukes and noble women who lived in Palazzo Farnese over the centuries.

“It’s so inspiring to measure yourself with artists that use their bodies in different ways, experimenting with new techniques, but working on an aesthetic that must also be functional,” explained Chiuri, who shares with Christian Dior himself a passion for ballet.

The costumes were exquisite, with delicate draping and pleating executed by hand on capes and dresses that at times, though, also needed to convey the idea of armor, yet allow freedom of movement. Lace inlays, cascades of beads and color gradations created spectacular effects. Hand-painted costumes, designed as trompe-l’oeil, were decorated with the characters that are featured in the Carracci frescoes on the vault of the Farnese Gallery. Like a journey through time and in contrast, some jeans, T-shirts and sneakers were also part of the lineup.

As a Roman, Chiuri was familiar with Palazzo Farnese and its artworks, but she admitted pairing the different characters, the history and the art with the clothes was “quite complex.”

Costume design is not a new outlet for Chiuri, who in 2016 also worked with the Rome Opera when she was creative codirector of Valentino, designing costumes for “La Traviata” directed by Sofia Coppola.

Asked whether she believed there was generally an increasing interest in period films, the designer said: “Yes, they make you think about how society has changed — and it has changed a lot. Clothes reflect a historical period and the evolution of humanity and our bodies. The value of fashion and clothes is underestimated. Clothes say a lot about us and they have deep meanings. As do colors: think about red and how it conveys power. I am interested not only in fashion, but in the history of fashion and the evolution of clothes. As a feminist, I believe the lives of women have been conditioned through clothes, when they couldn’t walk or leave the home because they were so cumbersome.”

After 38 years in the industry, Chiuri said she’s seen her share of cycles, but that women leading fashion houses are still few and far between. “There are many women working in fashion, but it’s very complex to get to the top as it is in other sectors. We must insist and make it easier for the new generations to have more access to the pivotal spots,” reasoned Chiuri, praising Dior for its role in mentoring young women.

“You can never lower your guard and must always push to have a voice and fight for your rights,” she said lamenting how, for example, “there’s not enough talk about Afghan women today now.”

Abbagnato is an example of “strong will, rigorous training and talent” having contributed to her success, said Chiuri. “To know her and work with her has enriched me. She trusts me and my work and we have become friends. I consider all the people I have worked with my creative family, the exchange is always stimulating and we continue the relationships beyond our common projects.”

Like Chiuri, Abbagnato has built a cultural bridge between Italy and France and, responding to a question about her time working in the latter country, the designer said: “France is very institutional compared with Italy. Fashion is strongly embedded within the cultural system, there is no difference between fashion, art, culture, or theater, it’s all under the same cultural umbrella.”

In Italy, on the other hand, is “unfortunately less so as fashion is seen more as an artisanal business or a social experience, and there is less awareness at the institutional levels of the value of fashion. However, Italy is Mediterranean, surrounded by three seas, and it’s a country that has the ability to deal with everyone with an easy attitude. I like to think that I brought a little of this lightness to France — I maintained the shapes while lightening up the constructions,” she said with a chuckle.

“I like to be in constant dialogue between two worlds and two cultures. I try to take the best of both, respecting the Dior heritage and bringing it forward. I learned a lot in these six years at Dior and we think we know a country or a culture, but to live and breathe a culture is something else, you understand more of your own and your own references,” she concluded.

Maria Grazia Chiuri - Credit: image courtesy of Dior
Maria Grazia Chiuri - Credit: image courtesy of Dior

image courtesy of Dior

Best of WWD

Sign up for WWD's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — It's been 37 years since Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, but it was his name that fans chanted before the team took to the ice Sunday. For 10 minutes, Habs fans gave Lafleur, who died Friday at age 70, a standing ovation, as cheers of "Guy, Guy, Guy!" mixed with chants of "Ole, Ole, Ole!" and "Go Habs Go!" Twice, the game's announcer began to say something, only to let fans keep cheering. Finally, he asked the fans to be quiet for a moment of silence in honour of L

  • Ovechkin injured as NHL enters final week of regular season

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin was injured, and the Washington Capitals missed a major opportunity to move up in the standings by blowing a lead and losing 4-3 in a shootout to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Ovechkin crashed hard into the boards early in the third period after tripping on the stick of Toronto's goalie and was ruled out with what the team called an upper-body injury. The Capitals coughed up a two-goal lead they build not long after Ovechkin left the game in obvious pain. They left wit

  • Nedeljkovic makes 17 saves, Red Wings blank Devils 3-0

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Alex Nedeljkovic had 17 saves, Oskar Sundqvist and Tyler Bertuzzi each had a goal and assist and the Detroit Red Wings beat the New Jersey Devils 3-0 on Sunday. The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Red Wings and came a day after they were blown out by the Pittsburgh Penguins 7-2. Sundqvist scored in the first period and Bertuzzi and Michael Rasmussen added late empty-net goals. New Jersey goaltender Andrew Hammond made 21 saves as the Devils lost their seventh str

  • Thad Young says Raptors are ‘feeding off the energy’ of their tenacious defense

    Following a massive Game 5 win over the Sixers on Monday, Raptors forward Thaddeus Young credited the team’s game-planning, pace, ball distribution and defensive execution, among other things, for pulling Toronto back into the series. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes’s impact: ‘He helps us in every way you can think of’

    Speaking to the media after Toronto’s season-saving win versus the Sixers, Gary Trent Jr. couldn’t hide his excitement over Scottie Barnes being named NBA Rookie Of The Year. GTJ also discussed how much Barnes impacts the team overall, winning without Fred VanVleet, and how the Raptors defended differently in Game 4. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Elias Lindholm hits 40 goals as Calgary Flames down Vancouver Canucks 6-3

    CALGARY — Dillon Dube scored twice and Elias Lindholm notched his 40th goal to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-3 win over Vancouver on Saturday night, reducing the Canucks' playoff hopes to just a flicker. Brett Ritchie, Nikita Zadorov and Johnny Gaudreau, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary (49-20-10). The Flames, 9-1-1 in their last 11, have already locked up first place in the Pacific Division. Quinn Hughes, Conor Garland and Emilio Pettersson had the goals for Vancouver (38-30-11), whi

  • How the Raptors jumped on 76ers from opening tip

    The Toronto Raptors led for almost the entirety of Game 5 against the 76ers and it started with relentless activity on both ends in the first quarter. Listen to the full recap and preview of Game 6 on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Haula’s two goals lift Bruins over Canadiens 5-3 in emotional night at Bell Centre

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens and Boston Bruins added another memorable chapter to their historic rivalry on Sunday night. The Habs celebrated the life of legend Guy Lafleur who passed away Friday. Down 4-1, Montreal (20-49-11) rallied with two goals in the third period but the Bruins escaped the emotional Bell Centre with a 5-3 win. “The rivalry, it's still there from the years so every time we play Montreal, we want to make sure we put our best foot forward,” said Bruins coach Bruce Cassid

  • Drake Batherson's two goals lead Senators to 5-4 overtime win vs. Devils

    OTTAWA — Drake Batherson scored his second of the night in overtime to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 5-4 win over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday. Tim Stutzle, with a pair of goals, and Thomas Chabot also scored for Ottawa (32-41-7). Brady Tkachuk chipped in three assists, while Anton Forsberg made 37 saves. It was a rough night for Chabot and “D” partner Travis Hamonic as they were on the ice for all four of New Jersey's goals. Nolan Foote had a pair of goals for the Devils (27-44-9), who have

  • Fans remember, honour Guy Lafleur before Canadiens-Senators game

    OTTAWA — There was an abundance of Montreal Canadiens jerseys at Canadian Tire Centre Saturday night, and while most had the name of Price, Suzuki and Caufield on them many were thinking about Guy Lafleur. The Canadiens legend died Friday at the age of 70 and Canadiens fans were mourning the loss of what many called the final member of the greatest French trio. For many French-Canadian hockey fans, the names Jean Beliveau, Maurice Richard and Guy Lafleur symbolize hockey royalty. While all hold

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — Thirty-seven years after Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, his name was once again chanted by fans before the team took to the ice tonight. The team played tribute to the great, who died Friday at 70, with a ceremony before a game against Boston. A video of Lafleur's goals and of him lifting the Stanley Cup, which he won five times with the Habs, played at the Bell Centre before fans gave him a standing ovation that lasted more than 10 minutes. On the boards, the usu

  • Peña's 2-run homer in 10th leads Astros over Blue Jays 8-7

    HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie Jeremy Peña hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning to lift the Houston Astros to an 8-7 win over the Toronto Blue Jays Sunday and avoid a sweep. The Astros snapped a four-game skid and ended Toronto's four-game winning streak. Kyle Tucker was on second as the automatic runner with one out when Peña connected off closer Jordan Romano (1-0) for a drive to center field. Romano had converted 31 save chances in a row. Peña, taking over as the Astros shortstop this season after t

  • Fred VanVleet's status for Raptors' Game 5 unknown due to left hip strain

    TORONTO — Fred VanVleet's status for Game 5 of the opening round of the playoffs is unknown after the Raptors guard strained his left hip on Saturday. The injury forced VanVleet to leave Game 4 of Toronto's series with the Philadelphia 76ers. The Raptors went on to win 110-102 and avoid elimination, sending the series back to Philadelphia for Game 5 on Monday. VanVleet tore off his jersey as he left the game late in the second quarter. The Raptors confirmed in the third that he would not return.

  • Blankenburg gets 1st NHL goal, Blue Jackets beat Oilers 5-2

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Rookie Nick Blankenburg scored his first NHL goal and added an assist to help the Columbus Blue Jackets beat Edmonton 5-2 on Sunday afternoon, breaking a five-game losing streak and keeping the Oilers from clinching second place in the Pacific Division. “It’s a dream come true, just to score a goal at home against Edmonton to go up 3-2 with 10 minutes left,” Blankenburg said. “That’s very special for me.” Eric Robinson and Jack Roslovic also scored, Oliver Bjorkstrand had a

  • Rowing club helps rescue kayaker from Ottawa River

    A kayaker was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition after a high-stakes rescue Sunday morning on the Ottawa River. In a press release, Ottawa Fire Services said a call came in at 10:36 a.m. about a kayaker in distress floating near the Alexandra Bridge. "We don't know what happened, but all we know is that they were holding on to the side of their kayak and kind of kicking to try and gain ground," said fire department spokesperson Nicholas DeFazio. The Ottawa River can be notorious f

  • Russia removed as host of 2023 worlds in men's ice hockey

    ZURICH (AP) — Russia was removed Tuesday as host of the 2023 world championship in men’s ice hockey that was to be played in Vladimir Putin’s home city St. Petersburg. Citing “concern for the safety and well-being of all participating players, officials, media, and fans,” the International Ice Hockey Federation announced the decision after its ruling council met. The latest blow to Russia in its favored winter sports follows one day after its signature annual international figure skating competi

  • Tsuut'ina makes international headlines linked to possible Jake Paul fight

    The Tsuut'ina Nation just west of Calgary is at the centre of a major sports story involving a YouTube star, boxer Jake Paul, and former UFC legend Michael Bisping. The First Nation made headlines in the sports pages of UK tabloids and around the world this week as Paul and Bisping escalated a long-running war of words on social media, teasing a possible fight between the pair that could happen in Alberta. Bisping, 43, is one of the latest retired MMA stars on 25-year-old Paul's hit list, which

  • How Scottie Barnes could swing series vs. 76ers

    Scottie Barnes nearly recorded a triple-double against the 76ers in Game 1 in his first ever NBA playoff game and while he's listed as doubtful, Raptors coach Nick Nurse has indicated he would like the rookie to play if he's healthy enough to go. Amit Mann analyzes his performance in the series opener and why the rookie is irreplaceable against the 76ers.

  • Nick Nurse on Pascal Siakam, staying focused heading into Game 6

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses his team weathering each storm, Pascal Siakam's impressive game, Scottie Barnes' health and remaining focused heading back to Toronto.

  • Cantlay, Schauffele maintain 1-shot lead in Zurich Classic

    AVONDALE, La (AP) — Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele shot a 4-under 68 in alternate-shot play Friday at windswept TPC of Louisiana to maintain a one-stroke lead in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. The Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup partners opened with a tournament-record 59 on Thursday in best-ball play. They were at an event-record 17 under, with only one bogey through 36 holes. The teams of David Lipsky-Aaron Rai and Doc Redman-Sam Ryder were second after 67s. All four of those players a