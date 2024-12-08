Maria Gakdeng scores 10 in balanced attack as No. 16 North Carolina women beat Coppin State 72-46

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Maria Gakdeng had 10 points and No. 16 North Carolina saw 12 players score in a 72-46 victory over Coppin State on Sunday.

Gakdeng made 5 of 6 shots for the Tar Heels (9-1), who improved to 5-0 at home.

Reniya Kelly made both of her 3-point attempts and Alyssa Ustby, Lexi Donarski and Indya Nivar all sank shots from beyond the arc as the Tar Heels took a 23-13 lead after one quarter.

Donarski made both of her 3-point tries in the second quarter and reserves Laila Hull and Ciera Toomey hit from distance as North Carolina built a 46-27 lead at halftime. The Tar Heels shot 56.7% overall in the first half and made 9 of 13 from 3-point range (69.2%). Donarski and Coppin State's Tiffany Hammond led with nine points at intermission.

Angel Jones had five points in the third quarter as the Eagles scored 14 to match the Tar Heels. North Carolina outscored Coppin State 12-5 in the final period.

Hammond and Jones led the Eagles (6-5) with 12 points apiece. Laila Lawrence totaled 10 points and 10 rebounds for her seventh double-double of the season. Coppin State is 0-5 in the series.

North Carolina will host UNC Greensboro on Wednesday. Coppin State travels to play George Washington on Wednesday.

