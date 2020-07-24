Maria Bello Signs With Gersh As She Nears Exit From ‘NCIS’

Click here to read the full article.

EXCLUSIVE: Maria Bello has signed with Gersh for representation in all areas. For the past three seasons, Bello has been starring opposite Mark Harmon on CBS’ long-running procedural drama series NCIS. The actress, who joined at the start of Season 15 with a three-year contract, will be leaving the show during the upcoming eighteenth season. She is set to appear in eight episodes to wrap the storyline of her character, Jacqueline “Jack” Sloane.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Like most broadcast series, NCIS had its most recent 17th season cut short by the coronavirus pandemic-related shutdown.

More from Deadline

ER alumna Bello co-starred opposite Billy Bob Thornton on the first season of the Amazon drama series Goliath. She also has been active as a producer. Bello executive produced and co-starred in award-winning YA drama Giant Little Ones, from writer/director Keith Behrman, which premiered at the 2018 Toronto Film Festival.

She also producers alongside Cathy Schulman and Viola Davis and Julius Tennon The Woman King, starring Davis, which just set Gina Prince-Bythewood as director.

Bello, who also will be seen in the David Oyelowo-directed The Water Man, was previously repped by UTA. She continues to be with John Carrabino Management.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.