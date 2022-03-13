Maria Bartiromo Called ‘an Idiot’ for Claiming Biden Administration Sees Putin as ‘a Partner,’ ‘Not an Ememy’

Rosemary Rossi
·3 min read

Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo claims “some people” have told her that the Biden administration sees Vladimir Putin as “a partner,” not “as the enemy” – and people on social media are fighting mad about that nonsense.

“I was on the phone all weekend with various people about this conflict right now,” she said on Sunday’s “Fox and Friends” when asked about Russia’s attack on Ukraine. “What I took away from all of my phone calls is the strategy of this administration has been underwhelming and not enough.”

Bartiromo went on to say, “It seems that there is a predetermined outcome here in place, and that is a slow death for Ukraine and President Zelenskyy, as the Russian forces continue to inch closer. With all of these other fatalities that we’re talking about…and some people have told me over the weekend that they feel that at the end of the day this administration does not see Putin as the enemy, they see him as a partner on many issues.”

Raising her voice, Bartiromo concluded, “When is this administration going to get serious in telling Vladimir Putin we are done with partnerships?”

Reaction to her claim that the Biden administration is playing nice with Putin was deemed laughable by many on social media, considering the bromance that the former president she supposed, Donald Trump, had with President Putin.

“This is nuts,” David Corn, the DC bureau chief of Mother Jones, tweeted. “Her man Trump sided with Putin over his own intelligence community. And Trump recently praised his moves in Ukraine as ‘genius.’ A question for medical science: How does her head not explode?”

And MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle wrote, ” For every female business journalist watching this downward spiral, it’s like believing in Batman all your life & then one day realizing…he’s actually The Joker.”

Here are a handful of others who are calling Bartiromo on the craziness of her comments.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Fox host raises eyebrows by spreading claim that Biden ‘does not see Putin as the enemy’

    Maria Bartiromo’s own colleague is featured prominently in pro-Russian state TV coverage

  • Will Putin turn the war in Ukraine into a nuclear crisis? We can't rule it out.

    Russia’s war in Ukraine has raised the specter of a nuclear incident in Europe. Two disastrous scenarios could result from Russian attacks.

  • Russia strikes military base near Polish border

    STORY: A Russian air strike hit a large military base in western Ukraine on Sunday (March 13), extending the conflict into new areas.At least 35 people died and more than 130 were wounded, according to regional governor Maksym Kozytskyy.He said Russian planes fired around 30 rockets at the facility, but some were intercepted. Reuters was unable to verify his statement.Britain said the incident at the extensive Yavoriv base, just 15 miles from the border with NATO-member Poland, marked a "significant escalation". It also heightens fears that Russia's invasion of Ukraine could spill over into neighboring NATO member states. U.S. President Joe Biden has previously said NATO would defend every inch of its territory if that happened.Intensive Russian attacks have been reported around the country.In Chernihiv, around 100 miles northeast of Kyiv, firefighters rescued residents from a burning building after heavy shelling, verified video from Ukraine's emergency service showed.Moscow denies targeting civilians.Ukraine also reported renewed air strikes on an airport in the west, and attacks on the southern town of Mykolayiv, where officials said nine people were killed.Ukraine's human rights monitor said Russia used phosphorous bombs in an overnight attack on the town of Popasna in the eastern Luhansk region, calling it a "war crime". Reuters has not verified those reports.In the southern port city of Kherson, more than 400 people were detained by Russia's National Guard as they protested against Russia's occupation of the area, according to Ukraine's military high command. Despite the violence, both Russia and Ukraine said they thought progress could be made at peace talks, 18 days after Moscow launched what it calls a special military operation. A Ukrainian delegate said Russia was beginning to, quote, "talk constructively," and results were possible in a matter of days. A Russian delegate also said they'd made significant progress.

  • Obama tests positive for COVID-19, says he's 'feeling fine'

    Former President Barack Obama said on Sunday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus, though he's feeling relatively healthy and his wife, Michelle, tested negative. “I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise,” Obama said on Twitter. Obama encouraged more Americans to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, despite the declining infection rate in the U.S. There were roughly 35,000 infections on average over the past week, down sharply from mid-January when that average was closer to 800,000.

  • Russia seeks military equipment from China after Ukraine invasion -reports

    U.S. National Security advisor Jake Sullivan will be in Rome on Monday to meet with China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi, the White House said earlier. Russia, which calls its action in Ukraine a "special operation," and China have tightened cooperation as they have come under strong Western pressure over human rights and a raft of other issues.

  • Before and after images show how Russian forces laid waste to a Ukrainian city on its approach to Kyiv

    Satellite images show damage to industrial areas, fields, and a shopping center in southern Chernihiv, Ukraine.

  • Bafta Film Awards: Benedict Cumberbatch's The Power of the Dog wins top prize

    Benedict Cumberbatch wears a Ukraine badge to the ceremony and says he hopes to take in a refugee.

  • Iran Hits U.S. Consulate Site in Erbil, Iraq With a Dozen Ballistic Missiles: AP

    Safin Hamed/AFP via GettyIran launched a dozen ballistic missiles at the Iraqi city of Erbil late Saturday night in the vicinity of an unoccupied American consulate under construction, according to the Associated Press.In a statement released after the attack, the State Department said, “We condemn this outrageous attack and display of violence,” and confirmed that no U.S. personnel or facilities had been damaged.Lawk Ghafuri, a spokesman for the Kurdistan Regional Government, confirmed that 12

  • Nick Nurse breaks down Raptors’ win over Suns, congratulates Popovich on record

    Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was impressed with how his team didn’t crumble in the fourth quarter in a tough game on the road. He spoke about how Fred VanVleet kept Toronto composed, how Gary Trent Jr. benefits from VanVleet’s presence and then congratulated Gregg Popovich on setting the NBA wins record for a head coach. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Jack Eichel felt like Sabres were 'toying' with him over surgery, captaincy

    Golden Knights star Jack Eichel spoke on his "messy" fallout with the Sabres ahead of his highly-anticipated return to Buffalo.

  • Whitecaps COO steps down as investigation into soccer club continues

    A longtime Vancouver Whitecaps executive has resigned from her position, but will co-operate with an investigation into how the soccer club handled sexual misconduct allegations against two former women's team coaches, according to club leadership. Rachel Lewis left her position as chief operating officer "to pursue other opportunities," Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said in a written statement. "She was an important member of the club's leadership team since 2003 and we wish her all the best in t

  • Manitobans among 15 Western Hockey League players tapped for 2022 CHL Top Prospects game

    Several players with links to Manitoba have made the cut for the upcoming Canadian Hockey League Top Prospects game. That includes 17-year-old Conor Geekie, a Winnipeg Ice centre originally from the western Manitoba community of Strathclair. For Geekie, being selected for the game is an exciting opportunity — and a chance to brag a little bit to his brother, Morgan Geekie, who plays with the NHL's Seattle Kraken. "My brother never got the opportunity to go [to this game] when he was going throug

  • Leafs' demons won't discriminate based on playoff opponent

    Unlike other NHL powerhouses, the Maple Leafs appear vulnerable to defeat against any opponent so where they finish in the standings may not ultimately be as important as exercising Toronto's postseason demons.&nbsp;

  • Defending champion NYCFC beats CF Montreal 4-1 for 1st win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodriguez delivered a pivotal goal in a 4-1 win for New York City FC over CF Montreal on Saturday. Rodriguez's goal put NYCFC (1-1-1) ahead for good at 2-0 in the 20th minute. NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens, one more from Talles Magno and another one from Thiago. Zachary Brault Guillard scored for Montreal (0-3-0). NYCFC outshot Montreal 13-9, with nine shots on goal to one for Montreal. Sebastian Breza made five saves for Montreal. These teams take to th

  • 5 interesting facts about Sao Paulo FC

    Are you a fan of Sao Paulo FC? Here are few interesting facts about the club.

  • CBC Sports panel: Breaking the bias in women's sports

    Figure skater Maddie Schizas delivered multiple personal-best performances in her Olympic debut last month to help Canada place fourth in the team event. But how much will Canadians see of the 19-year-old and other women in sport before the 2026 Winter Games? "Every four years [at the Olympics] is not enough to see women's sports in the spotlight," said the reigning Canadian women's champion from Oakville, Ont., who also placed 19th in the women's program in Beijing. On Tuesday, Schizas took a b

  • NHL leaders: Will they or won't they?

    As NHL Twitter comes alive to debate award nominations, Julian asks the Zone Time crew, 'Will they or won't they?' Can Auston Matthews break the 60 goal mark? Will Connor McDavid reach 120 points despite the Oilers struggles? And can the great ageing 8 score 50 goals this season?

  • Ristolainen extension another sign of the Flyers' dysfunction

    Chuck Fletcher doubled down on a mistake, signing the underwhelming defender to a five-year extension when the Flyers are clearly in need of a reset.

  • Fred VanVleet on return: 'Happy to be back doing what I love'

    The heart and sole of the Raptors returned to the lineup versus the Spurs after a five-game absence, dropping 26 points and looking like he didn't miss a beat. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, CBC Sports will provide a live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games, beginning with the Seattle Kraken vs. Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET) and Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET). Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live strea