Margulies Perruzzi Completes Simulation Center for Major Academic Medical Center North of Boston

Center will give opportunities for health care providers to enhance medical knowledge

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2022 / Margulies Perruzzi (MP), one of New England's most innovative architectural and interior design firms, announced today that it has completed work on a 4,000 SF simulation lab for Lahey Hospital & Medical Center (LHMC) in Burlington, Mass., a world-renowned tertiary academic medical center known for its innovative technology, pioneering medical treatment and leading-edge research. This is the seventh project Margulies Perruzzi has designed for LHMC. Other projects include Endoscopy department, MRI suite improvements, COVID testing site, 18-bed Intensive/Progressive Care Unit, Pathology Lab improvements, and a Wet Lab.

Margulies Perruzzi, Tuesday, May 3, 2022, Press release picture
Margulies Perruzzi, Tuesday, May 3, 2022, Press release picture

Photo credit: David Pires Photography

At LHMC's Professional Development and Samuel and Nancy Jo Altschuler Simulation Center, providers work in a realistic health care setting using the latest technology and training methods to learn new techniques, strengthen teamwork and optimize their response to crises and unanticipated events. Simulators provide a structured learning experience and allow providers to practice new skills and procedures without risk to patients. Many simulation centers are built off-site but Dmitry Nepomnayshy, MD, director of the Professional Development and Samuel & Nancy Jo Altschuler Simulation Center at LHMC, had a vision for a simulation lab located within the main campus of the hospital and accessible 24/7.

"LHMC is committed to offering extensive skills training for our professional staff and dedicated to safety and the quality of care we offer our patients. The simulation center has become an indispensable component of our overarching vision to provide the best quality care possible to our community," said Nepomnayshy. "We worked closely with the design team, and they understood our vision and the limitations we were facing by using existing space within the hospital but were able to create a flexible space which will support our simulation training."

The design team focused on the functionality of the simulation space and created realistic clinical spaces for the most accurate learning experience for the users, while incorporating LHMC's standard calming hospitality-like design aesthetics. Providing a functional operating and exam room, supplemented by simulation spaces, an observation room and a classroom, were important to the success of this space for teaching and training. A control room in the middle of the space straddles the operating room and patient room allowing observers to oversee simulations. The classroom incorporates a moveable wall system so the space can flex between small and large groups depending on the courses being offered. Providing glass to the corridor visually opens up the space and allows for more observation of those being trained. The final product is an inviting space which is open 24/7 and includes a kitchenette featuring a lounge with soft seating, storage room, and office space.

MP healthcare projects benefit from principal-level engagement from programming and planning through post-occupancy evaluations. Its healthcare experts are local to Boston, familiar with state and federal requirements for projects in New England. They use this expertise to lead user group meetings in real time, resolving complex planning issues during the meeting, which reduces meetings and helps expedite the project. MP's scope of services includes programming and planning, site evaluation and clinical test fits, ground up construction, interior design, sustainable design, WELL Building, and LEAN process improvement.

Project team members include:

  • Architect/Laboratory Planning: Margulies Perruzzi

  • Construction Manager: Columbia Construction

  • MEP/FP: R.W. Sullivan and CMTA

  • Audio Visual: Red Thread

  • Simulation Training & Technology: Simulation IQ

About Margulies Perruzzi

As one of New England's top architectural and interior design firms, Margulies Perruzzi (MP) designs Workplace, Health, Science, and Real Estate projects that inspire and nurture human endeavor. More information may be found at https://mparchitectsboston.com.

Media Contact:
Susan Shelby, FSMPS, CPSM
Rhino PR
978.985.4541
MPArchitects@rhinopr.com

SOURCE: Margulies Perruzzi



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/699916/Margulies-Perruzzi-Completes-Simulation-Center-for-Major-Academic-Medical-Center-North-of-Boston

