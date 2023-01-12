Margot Robbie's Sparkly Golden Globe Manicure Was Thanks to This $10 Drugstore Polish

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

it's giving mermaidcore.

Getty Images/ InStyle

Margot Robbie donned a fishtail-style Chanel gown at last night’s Golden Globes, joining a slew of stars who gave subtle nods to the mermaidcore aesthetic. To complement her ethereal aura, the Babylon nominee sported a sheeny holographic manicure. According to celebrity manicurist Tom Bachik, who created Robbie’s nail look, the secret product is Essie’s Holographic Top Coat from its Expressie FX line. Equal parts pretty and price-friendly, the shimmering polish is just $10.



Amazon

Shop now: $10, amazon.com



The Essie FX holographic hue is one of four fast-drying, visually stunning shades in Essie’s Expressie FX line. Equipped with a user-friendly, rounded brush head, the polish effortlessly facilitates salon-style nail looks and is smudge-proof in mere seconds.



Robbie’s glistening manicure was inspired by the “soft but deliberate feel” of her dress, Bachik shared via a press release and on Instagram. After swiping on a sheer, pale pink base using Essie’s Hi Maintenance nail polish, Bachik actualized his vision via a single swipe of the aforementioned holographic Essie polish, which delivered “just the right amount of sparkle to mimic the sequins in the dress.”



To protect the nail look, Bachick finished with Essie’s Gel Setter Top Coat. In addition to protection, the formula delivered a “deep, rich, high-gloss shine fit for the red carpet,” he said. Moreover, it’s thicker than most top coats, imparting a gel-like finish and additional dimension to any manicure.



Recreate Robbie’s holographic Essie manicure or dabble in the glazed donut nail trend à la Hailey Bieber using the collection’s iridescent shade, Iced Out FX (my personal favorite). Whichever you choose, the Essie Expressie FX toppers are a fast track to gleaming talons — and worthy of the red-carpet, as Robbie has proven.

For more InStyle news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on InStyle.