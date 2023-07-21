Margot Robbie's Barbie Look Featured the Easygoing Summer Shoe Kate Middleton's Worn for Years

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Come on Barbie, let’s go party (in our espadrilles).

Getty Images

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

I don’t know about you, but I am about as giddy as a kid on Christmas morning for the official release of the Barbie movie. And the glowing reviews are only making me even more antsy — in fact, I just reminded myself that I need to text my boyfriend (who, yes, is going with me!) that we need to buy our movie tickets because, of course, they’re selling out.

Obviously, I’m so excited to see Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling on screen together, and see how Greta Gerwig has reimagined the story of the iconic doll, but TBH, I’m most pumped for the fashion (obviously, I know!) I work in fashion, I love fashion, so it’s only natural that I can’t wait to fully enjoy Barbie’s dream wardrobe on the big screen. There were certainly lots of pinks, high-heels, and Birkenstocks — yes, I’m talking about that iconic scene — but the one sartorial element that I’m most excited about? The fact that Barbie herself (and all the other Barbies, too) will be wearing Castañer espadrilles.

Twitter

On the poster for the feature film, Robbie can be seen wearing bright-pink espadrilles, a low-heel jute style with a buckle strap closure from the Spanish brand that's been creating its iconic shoes since the early 1776 (yes, really). Castañer, in its many years, has amassed quite an impressive celebrity following, with the Princess of Wales regularly slipping into its espadrilles for summer outfits; Queen Letizia is a regular wearer of the brand, too. Clearly, there’s a big following, and clearly, this following grew for a reason: The espadrilles are simply perfection.

Castañer Carina 30 Wedge Espadrilles

Zappos

$140

Buy on Zappos

Castañer fuses comfort with the easy-going, summer-leaning design of espadrilles. With a raffia sole that’s available in a slew of different wedge heights — Barbie appeared to be wearing the sensible 3-inch style — you’re certain to find a pair that’s right for you. The cotton upper is breathable and molds to your foot shape over time (I’ve worn mine a few times, and they fit like a glove now).

Best of all is their versatility. Espadrilles pair well with everything, from jeans to skirts to midi dresses. And TBH, I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t about to pull some new styling inspo from the big screen tomorrow. All that said, clearly these espadrilles are about to reach a new level of fame — after all, the one and only Barbie is wearing them. Shop some more styles below before they sell out.

So, come on Barbie, let’s go party (in our espadrilles!)

Castañer Carina 80mm Wedge Espadrilles

Saks

$175

Buy on Saks Fifth Avenue

Castañer Chiarita 60mm Wedge Espadrilles

Amazon

$150

Buy on Amazon

$149

Buy on Zappos

Castañer Tina Jute Wrap Mid Espadrilles

Amazon

$215

Buy on Amazon

Castañer Carina 60mm Wedge Espadrilles

Zappos

$140

Buy on Zappos

For more InStyle news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on InStyle.