Margot Robbie's $1,650 Skincare Routine Somehow Includes This $9 Tinted Lip Balm You Can Get on Amazon

It’s universally flattering and ultra-hydrating.

Amazon / Getty Images / InStyle

Though Margot Robbie is a glamour incarnate of Barbie in her latest role, the actor maintains a relatively minimal makeup routine in her day-to-day life. “I don't like wearing lipstick,” she once told Harper’s Bazaar. Instead, the actor prefers “lip balm with a bit of a stain” — more specifically, the Burt’s Bees Tinted Lip Balm, which she mentioned she used back in 2016 to British Vogue.



The $10 balms are a refreshingly affordable juxtaposition among other products in Robbie’s daily routine, which is heavy on luxury skincare and reportedly totals $1,650, as a recent viral video breakdown points out. TikTok creator Diana True cites several products Robbie has referenced in various interviews in her video, including the Burt’s Bees balm in the light pink Rose shade. The balm is even more affordable for a limited time at Amazon, where it’s just $9 during Prime Day.



The Burt’s Bees Tinted Lip Balm delivers a semi-sheer wash of natural-looking color for a barely-there, your-lips-but-better look. The finish is balmy, albeit not greasy or the least bit sticky. The formula instantly hydrates lips and leaves them soft and supple for up to eight hours, which is all thanks to its nourishing ingredients. Key among them are beeswax, coconut oil, and olive fruit oil, in addition to lanolin and shea butter. (Name a more moisturizing lineup — I’ll wait.) The balm comes in six hues, including various shades of pink and red, each of which is just as flattering as the next. Plus, per the brand, the balms are easy enough to use “without a mirror,” for a breezy, fuss-free flush in a single swipe.



InStyle’s editorial commerce director shares Robbie’s predilection, saying she keeps the balm with her at all times. More than 13,000 other shoppers are also fans of the small-but-mighty balm, having left it five-star reviews with ample acclaim.

One sentiment that’s salient among reviewers is that these balms fare well for virtually any occasion. The natural, lip-enhancing hues are perfect to “throw in a beach bag or an evening bag,” as one shopper put it. After all, healthy, flushed lips work with any look. And, TBH, I’d buy quite literally anything Robbie uses on her face.



Shop the ultra-flattering Burt’s Bees Tinted Lip Balm worthy of being in Margot Robbie’s makeup bag for just $9 at Amazon today.



Read the original article on InStyle.