Margot Robbie Weighs In On The Potential For A 'Barbie' Sequel

Margot Robbie doesn’t seem too sure of a potential “Barbie” sequel after the Greta Gerwig-directed film’s massive box office performance this year.

“I think we put everything into this one. We didn’t build it to be a trilogy or something,” the actor recently told the Associated Press.

“Greta put everything into this movie, so I can’t imagine what would be next.”

The actor went on to declare that the “biggest takeaway” from “Barbie” is that original films can still hit huge at the box office.

Gerwig’s “Barbie,” which took in over $1.4 billion at the box office, is the highest-grossing film of 2023.

“It doesn’t have to be a sequel or prequel or a remake, it can be totally original,” Robbie said.

“It can still be big – given the big budget to do that. And just because there’s a female lead doesn’t mean it’s not going to hit all four quadrants which is, you know, I think a misconception that a lot of people still have.”

She added that it’s important that the movie performed well so filmmakers, in the future, could get budgets for their “big original ideas.”

Robbie’s comments arrive after Gerwig, in a July interview with the New York Times, dismissed plans for a sequel and said “Barbie” is all she’s got “at the moment” when asked whether the film was the start of a franchise.

“I feel like that at the end of every movie, like I’ll never have another idea and everything I’ve ever wanted to do, I did. I wouldn’t want to squash anybody else’s dream but for me, at this moment, I’m at totally zero,” she said.

Robbie told Time back in June that nothing was set regarding a sequel and it could go in a “million different directions.”

“But I think you fall into a bit of a trap if you try and set up a first movie whilst also planning for sequels,” she noted.

