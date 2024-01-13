Margot Robbie Wears 1995 Chanel Look Famously Modeled by Claudia Schiffer at AFI Luncheon Honoring “Barbie”

Schiffer wore the coral crop top and skirt at Chanel's spring 1995 ready-to-wear show

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic Margot Robbie arrives at the AFI Awards Luncheon in vintage Chanel

Margot Robbie took a moment to honor model Claudia Schiffer by wearing vintage Chanel during Thursday's AFI Awards Luncheon at the Four Seasons Los Angeles at Beverly Hills.

The Barbie actor wore the coral and black crop top and black Chanel skirt that Schiffer originally wore during Chanel's spring 1995 ready-to-wear show. The collared top featured a flower-shaped blue, red, and coral piece of jewelry on the bust, while the skirt featured a gold chain with Chanel's iconic logo on it.

Robbie, 33, attended the luncheon with the film's co-writer and director Greta Gerwig (who wore a black and white checkered suit jacket and tie with trousers) and her costar America Ferrera, who wore a black leather dress to the event.

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Margot Robbie's outfit at the AFI Awards Luncheon was once worn by Claudia Schiffer

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

During her Barbie press run, Robbie has taken much of the inspiration for her outfits from vintage clothes worn by the Mattel doll. But the titular doll Robbie played in the 2023 blockbuster hit also wears plenty of vintage Chanel in the film, and some of it was also originally modeled by Schiffer at the same spring 1995 Show.

The pink Chanel skirt suit Barbie wears in the film, as well as her lavender tweed skirt suit, were also worn by Schiffer at the same show in 1995. Barbie also borrowed a diamond and gemstone statement necklace with pearl pear drops and interlocking Cs.

Pierre Vauthey/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Margot Robbie wears some outfits originally warn by Schiffer in the Chanel's spring 1995 show in "Barbie"

Related: Margot Robbie Wears Black Version of Pink Barbie-Inspired Armani Gown at 2024 Golden Globes Afterparty

Chanel also made a hot pink version of the same heart-shaped bag featured in the spring 1995 show for Robbie as Barbie.

"One of the archival suits that I wore had the little label saying 'Claudia' on it, and I was like, 'Wow!' " a beaming Robbie told Chanel in a 2023 promotional video for the film.

Story continues

Jaap Buitendijk/Warner Bros. Robbie wearing Chanel head-to-toe in "Barbie"

Related: Anne Hathaway Says It's a 'Lucky Thing' Her Barbie Movie Didn't Get Made: Margot Robbie 'Hit a Bullseye'

"When I went to Paris and went to the Chanel archive, I also discovered that Karl Lagerfeld had designed a Barbie collection in the ‘90s with Claudia Schiffer and all the supermodels modeling Barbie. It became the perfect Easter egg to put one of Karl's costumes into the movie, which we did," Barbie costume designer Jacqueline Durran previously told PEOPLE. She also confirmed that Robbie and Schiffer wore the same suit in the film.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.