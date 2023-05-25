Margot Robbie tried to get Gal Gadot to bring her 'Barbie energy' to the Barbie movie

Barbie may be a girl boss, but she's not Wonder Woman — though it's not for lack of trying.

In a new interview, Barbie star and producer Margot Robbie revealed that she tried to get Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot to play one of the many Barbies in the highly anticipated movie based on the iconic Mattel doll.

"Gal Gadot is Barbie energy," Robbie explained to Vogue. "Because Gal Gadot is so impossibly beautiful, but you don't hate her for being that beautiful, because she's so genuinely sincere, and she's so enthusiastically kind, that it's almost dorky. It's like right before being a dork."

Unfortunately Gadot wasn't available to take part in the movie, though she has since indicated that she'd be game to join the Barbie universe in the future. "I'm in for the next one sister!" Gadot wrote on her Instagram story Wednesday. "Can't wait to watch it!"

Jaap Buitendijk/Warner Bros.; Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Margot Robbie as Barbie; Gal Gadot

Directed by Greta Gerwig and hitting theaters July 21, Barbie features multiple actresses playing different versions of the titular doll, including Issa Rae, Hari Nef, Dua Lipa, Ana Cruz Kayne, Alexandra Shipp, and Kate McKinnon. (There are also multiple Kens, played by actors including Ryan Gosling and Simu Liu.)

According to Gerwig, the idea to have multiple Barbies came from a Mattel tour where she learned that while Barbie has friends, like Midge and Christie, most of the dolls in the line are named Barbie. "Now all of the dolls are Barbie," the filmmaker said. "All of them are Barbie, and Barbie is everyone. Philosophically, I was like, Well, now that's interesting."

Not many details are known about the plot of Barbie, but trailers have teased that it will follow Robbie's Barbie as she leaves Barbieland and ventures into the real world. Where things might go from there, we can only wonder.

