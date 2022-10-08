Margot Robbie is totally cool with Lady Gaga playing Harley Quinn in the Joker sequel

No kidding here: Margot Robbie says she doesn't have a problem with Lady Gaga playing Harley Quinn in the upcoming sequel Joker: Folie à Deux, and in fact she's all for it.

In a new interview with MTV News, Robbie — who previously brought Harley to the big screen in Birds of Prey and two Suicide Squad movies — said Gaga's casting "makes me so happy, because I said from the very beginning that all I want is for Harley Quinn to be one of those characters the way… like Macbeth or Batman always gets passed from great actor to great actor. Someone gets to do their Batman, or someone gets to do their Macbeth."

The Australian actress added, "It's such an honor to have built a foundation strong enough that Harley can now be one of those characters that other actors get to have a go at playing. And I think [Gaga will] do something incredible with it."

Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn in 'Birds of Prey'; Lady Gaga

Gaga confirmed in August that she had officially joined the Joker sequel by sharing a video of her silhouette dancing with that of Joaquin Phoenix, who won an Oscar in 2020 for his turn as the titular Batman villain. Though Gaga didn't explicitly state her character, EW and other outlets had previously reported that she was in talks to portray Harley.

That doesn't necessarily mean moviegoers have seen the last of Robbie's Harley, though, as Folie à Deux is set in a different continuity.

Not much is known about Folie à Deux beyond Gaga and Phoenix's involvement, though the title refers to a French phrase meaning "shared psychosis," which could offer some clues. Todd Phillips is returning to direct the film, which is also rumored to be a musical. It's slated to hit theaters Oct. 4, 2024.

Watch Robbie's MTV News interview below.

