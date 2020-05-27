Margot Robbie’s Summer Manicure Is Unexpected & So Chic

When you think of a winter manicure, the polish that likely comes to mind is your classic burgundy. It pairs well with a vodka cranberry, your favourite velvet headband, and the black turtleneck you wear on rotation from November through late February. But now that we’re in the warmer spring and summer seasons, you’ve likely relegated your go-to bottle of burgundy — really anything from red wine to oxblood in tone — to the back of your medicine cabinet, next to an out-of-season emerald or navy blue.

But, if there’s one thing that could inspire you to whip out that deep red-purple polish for your first DIY manicure of summer, it’s actress Margot Robbie. The star’s latest Instagram practically screams summer — the blonde Aussie clutching a slice of juicy pink watermelon between her matte burgundy fingernails — and proves that burgundy-watermelon is a colour pairing we’ve been sleeping on for way too long.

Whether the Harley Quinn star’s post is an homage to Harry Styles‘ summer anthem (as some early commenters assume), or just a perfectly-executed outdoor photoshoot, we’re fully influenced to copy everything — from the white peasant blouse and mixed gold accessories to the punchy dark-red manicure on short, square-shaped tips.

If you, too, are feeling inspired, go ahead and scavenge for your favourite burgundy bottle in your existing collection. Or, if you’re in need of a replacement, you can snag another for less than $10. Considering this killer celeb endorsement for a summer trend in the making, you might want to jump on it.

