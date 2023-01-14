Margot Robbie Stunned on the Red Carpet in a Bright Red Gown with a Surprising Backless Feature

It's no wonder Margot Robbie was chosen to play Barbie, because the 32-year-old actress has style for days.

This past Thursday, January 12, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star attended the U.K. premiere of her new period drama, Babylon, where she caught everyone's attention in a stunning red Maison Valentino gown that put the carpet she was walking on to shame.

The Valentino couture was a simple, cloak-like design that allowed the actress to look like she was gliding down the red carpet. And to match the eye-popping color, the Bombshell star also sported a bright red lip. However, the gown featured one unexpected surprise: a large cutout in the back.

As she posed on the carpet, Robbie turned around and gave photographers a glimpse at the backless feature, smiling as she did so. The halter-neck design was draped over her shoulders, but it left the entire square of her back bare.

It seems the 32-year-old star has made red her signature color of the Babylon press tour. Let's not forget that the poster for the film sees Robbie's character in a scarlet mini dress with a deep cut down the front. So, Robbie and her stylist, Kate Young, must've had this in mind when picking the outfit.

Also, only hours before the U.K. Babylon premiere, Robbie was seen strutting the streets of London in a chic red leather coat and matching pants from Bottega Veneta, along with burgundy-colored boots.

We hope Margot keeps nabbing these big roles, not just because she's a fabulous actress, but so we can also get more red carpet moments like this one.

