Margot Robbie Steps Out in Black Version of Hot-Pink Custom Armani Gown for 2024 Golden Globes Afterparty

Robbie attended the 2024 Golden Globes afterparty at Chateau Marmont on Sunday in Los Angeles, following two wins for her blockbuster 'Barbie'

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images; Roger / BACKGRID Margot Robbie in Los Angeles during the 2024 Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton (L) and afterparty at Chateau Marmont on Jan. 7, 2024

Margot Robbie is stepping out in black!

The Barbie actress and co-producer attended the 2024 Golden Globes afterparty at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles on Sunday, and was dressed to impress.

Robbie rocked a black version of her custom Giorgio Armani Privé pink gown inspired by the 1977 SuperStar Barbie, which she'd worn earlier on the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton.

Meanwhile, just like the pink version, the sparkly black dress fell to Robbie’s ankles and featured both sequins and a V-neck cut.

Appearing in great spirits, the star flashed a huge grin as she let her hair down into a middle-parted style. She also wore matching pointy heels and a tulle boa as she carried a small black clutch.

Roger / BACKGRID Margot Robbie in Los Angeles during the 2024 Golden Globe Awards afterparty at Chateau Marmont on Jan. 7, 2024

Robbie's 2023 hit film Barbie won its first Golden Globe for cinematic and box office achievement on Sunday night.

Billie Eilish and brother Finneas also took home the award for best original song — motion picture, for "What Was I Made For?" from the film's soundtrack.



While Robbie plays the role of Barbie, she also co-produced the film alongside her husband Tom Ackerley under their production company LuckyChap Entertainment, which they co-founded in 2014 with Josey McNamara and Sophia Kerr.

“Thank you to everybody, all the Barbies and Kens in front of and behind the screen. It was the greatest, most joyful show of craftsmanship and passion I’ve ever seen,” director Greta Gerwig said as she and Robbie accepted the cinematic and box office achievement Golden Globe.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Greta Gerwig during the 2024 Golden Globes at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Jan. 7, 2024

Meanwhile, Robbie revealed on the red carpet at the Golden Globes that she thinks Lady Gaga will be amazing in her role as Harley Quinn in the upcoming sequel Joker: Folie á Deux.

"Oh my God, she’s going to crush it. Are you kidding? She’s going to be amazing. I can’t wait to see it,” the actress told Variety's Marc Malkin.

“I actually haven’t spoke to her about it,” added Robbie, who played Harley in 2016’s Suicide Squad and two follow-up films. “I almost don’t want to know, so I can save it for the surprise when I get to see the movie."

