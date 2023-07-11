Margot Robbie shares Barbie cut a joke about her and Emma Mackey

Warner Bros.

Barbie was originally going to include a joke about Margot Robbie and Emma Mackey looking alike.

Greta Gerwig's hotly-anticipated take on the world's most famous doll had cast Sex Education's Emma Mackey based on a physical resemblance to Robbie, one that fans immediately spotted when the Netflix show came out in 2019.

Though, things turned out a little different once both Mackey and Robbie, who play different versions of Barbie, were dressed up as their characters.

"I've been getting told for years that I look like the girl from Sex Education, who's Emma Mackey," Robbie told BuzzFeed in a video interview.

"She plays one of the Barbies in the movie pretty much because Greta and I thought it would be funny," she continued, adding: "We were going to do this whole joke about us looking similar."



She then said: "And once we got all dressed up as our Barbies, we were kind of like, 'We don't actually look that similar'."

Robbie explained that having different hair colours in the movie made them realise the resemblance between them isn't that uncanny to warrant a joke about it.

"When she's got her brown hair and I've got my blonde hair, we don't look that similar so we didn't put that joke in the movie," the star said.



"But when people come up and say, 'I loved you in Sex Education!' I just say, 'Thank you, thank you so much'," she joked.

Barbie, which has earned rave first reactions after its world premiere, stars a bunch of big names as iterations of Barbie and Ken, including Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan, You's Hari Nef, Marvel's Simu Liu and Doctor Who new protagonist (and Mackey's former Sex Education co-star) Ncuti Gatwa.

Barbie is due to be released in cinemas on July 21.

