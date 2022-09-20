Margot Robbie Says She And Ryan Gosling Were ‘Mortified’ In Viral ‘Barbie’ Photos

If you think the Hollywood hype surrounding the forthcoming “Barbie” movie feels a bit excessive, don’t worry ― Margot Robbie understands your frustration.

The two-time Academy Award nominee dropped by “The Tonight Show” Monday to promote her new film, “Amsterdam.” Still, the chat inevitably turned to “Barbie,” in which the actor plays the iconic Mattel doll opposite Ryan Gosling as her boyfriend, Ken.

This summer, paparazzi snapped countless photos showing Gosling and Robbie on the film’s set, dressed in head-to-toe fluorescent costumes and rollerblading on the beach. Though it was easy to assume the film’s creative team may be orchestrating the publicity blitz, Robbie said that wasn’t the case.

“I can’t tell you how mortified we were, by the way,” she told host Jimmy Fallon. “We look like we’re like laughing and having fun, but dying on the inside. Dying. I was like, ‘This is the most humiliating moment of my life.’”

Watch Margot Robbie’s appearance on “The Tonight Show” below.

Given that scenes in “Barbie” were shot on location in Los Angeles, Robbie said she couldn’t believe how many people turned up to watch them film.

“There’s probably going to be a little crowd of people who are going to stand out, because, you know, we stand out a little in those outfits,” she said. “So I knew there was going to be a little bit of attention, and probably some photos would get out there, but not like it did. It was like mad. It was like hundreds of people watching.”

While the photos of Gosling and Robbie may have whetted fans’ appetites for “Barbie,” very little has been made public about the movie’s plot.

Several of Robbie’s co-stars have already praised the screenplay, written by Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig, as well as Gerwig’s direction.

Margot Robbie (left) and Ryan Gosling on the set of Greta Gerwig's "Barbie." (Photo: MEGA via Getty Images)

