Dua Lipa Is Rumoured To Be The Latest Cast Member Of Upcoming 'Barbie' Movie, Starring Margot Robbie

A neck twice as long and six inches thinner than the average woman. Check.

A six-inch ankle resulting in walking on all fours. Check.

Legs that are 50% longer than the arms. Double check.

With body measurements like this, you'd be forgiven for thinking it'd be near impossible to find an actress capable of embodying Barbie in a live-action film about the doll's life, let alone execute the cinematic project.

However, Oscar-nominated actress Margot Robbie has confirmed that she will soon play the iconic character and we've officially lost our sh*t.

Here's everything you need to know about the Barbie film:

What is the Barbie film plot?



The plot for the upcoming film is currently anyone's guess but Robbie recently revealed more details that suggests that all of fans expectations should go out of the window.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actress revealed that the film is going to give audience 'the thing you didn't know you wanted'.

Robbie - who co-runs the production company behind the film, LuckyChap Entertainment, with her husband Tom Ackerley and best friend Josey McNamara - explained to the news outlet that their new Barbie project defies assumptions of the character. Producers on Barbie also include Ackerley, Mattel’s Robbie Brenner; and David Heyman from Heyday Films. LuckyChap’s McNamara and Mattel’s Ynon Kreiz are also executive producers.

'We like the things that feel a little left of centre,' the Wolf of Wall Street star noted. She continued by saying that she knew that for may people reading the reports it would be an '"Oh, Margot is playing Barbie, I know what that is",' but that her goal is to give fans 'something totally different—the thing you didn't know [they] wanted'.

With recent releases including Promising Young Woman, a revenge fantasy starring Carey Mulligan, under its belt, we can wait to see what Robbie's production company has in store for viewers.

Who will star in the Barbie film?

In 2018, The Hollywood Reporter reported that Robbie was 'in talks' with Warner Bros. to headline the untitled film, which is expected to put a 'contemporary spin' on the famous doll. The news came after previous Barbies Amy Schumer and Anne Hathaway backed out of the project for different reasons.

Two years later, Robbie confirmed the news with the same publication, much to our delight.

In a June 2021 interview, Robbie spoke about the pressures of playing such an iconic character.

'Right, it comes with a lot of baggage!' she told British Vogue. 'And a lot of nostalgic connections. But with that come a lot of exciting ways to attack it. People generally hear "Barbie" and think, "I know what that movie is going to be," and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they’re like, "Oh, well, maybe I don’t..."'

In May 2022, rumours surfaced that Dua Lipa would also be joining the cast of the Barbie movie.

This followed Lipa's impressive performance in upcoming project Argylle, due to be released later in the year.

In the same month, Nicola Coughlan appeared to tease her involvement in the film, too.

This came after the Bridgerton star quashed rumours that she'd be starring in Doctor Who, alongside Ncuti Gatwa, who's been cast in Barbie too.

Of the rumour, which surfaced amid the BAFTA TV Awards, she told Variety: 'We are doing something together, but it's not Doctor Who.'

The actor teased that Sex Education's Ncuti had been announced for the mystery project, but she had not yet.

And Ncuti seemingly hinted that their joint venture is the Barbie movie, as he posted a snap of the pair to his Instagram page with a caption reading: 'a pair of dolls'.

According to Variety, Ryan Gosling, Kate McKinnon, Emma Mackey, Alexandra Shipp, America Ferrera, Simu Liu, And Just Like That actor Hari Nef and Will Ferrell will all co-star in the film.

Is there a trailer for the Barbie film?

Not yet and, from the sounds of things, there won't be a trailer for a while. Production on the film began earlier this year in London.

However, in April 2022 Warner Bros. Pictures shared a photo of Robbie in the iconic role to tease fans ahead of the film's release next year.

Announcing that the film will be out on July 21, 2023 the tweet includes a snap of Robbie sitting behind a bright pink Corvette wearing a stripey blue and white halterneck top, beaded bracelet, white and blue polka dot headband and sporting a big bouncy blow dry.

Who will direct the Barbie film?

When news broke of the upcoming film, THR later reported that directors Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach (of Frances Ha fame) were in the running to co-writer the Barbie script, with Gerwig set to direct the project.

When quizzed about the rumours in 2020, Robbie remained tight lipped and noted: 'All we can say is whatever you're thinking, it's not that.'

However, following Robbie's June 2021 interview where she said ' and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it...' Variety confirmed that the woman behind the camera of Little Women is going to be directing Barbie.

The industry magazine also reported that production on the movie would start in 2022, with filming taking place in London, and that a release date would likely occur in 2023.

Who is Barbie?

While they might share similar physical attributes - long blonde hair, blue eyes, a wide smile - Robbie and Barbie also share somewhat similar career trajectories.

After all, Barbie has been known to have more than 150 careers on her CV, from registered nurse to rock star, veterinarian to aerobics instructor, pilot to police officer.

According to the Barbie website, the doll first broke the 'plastic ceiling' in the 1960s when, 'as an astronaut, she went to the moon…four years before Neil Armstrong'.

Meanwhile, in the 1980s she took to the boardroom as 'Day to Night' CEO Barbie and ran for President in the 1990s, before any female candidate ever made it onto the presidential ballot.

Likewise, Margot has taken on some seriously ground-breaking roles, from her early acting days as a flight attendant in the series Pan Am, to a figure skater in Oscar-winning film I, Tonya in 2017.

Remember Margot, life in plastic, it's fantastic!





