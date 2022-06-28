Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling rollerskate down Venice Beach while filming ‘Barbie’ in Los Angeles

(Tim Regas / SplashNews.com)

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling were seen roller-skating through Los Angeles’ Venice Beach while filming for the new Barbie film.

The Hollywood stars laughed as they glided down the famous LA beach dressed in vibrant 1980s workout gear.

Robbie, 31, sported a multi-coloured neon visor matching her unitard while both wore bright yellow elbow guards and knee pads.

The pair were filming on a concourse near the Venice Beach skatepark that includes a dance area popular with skaters.

Gosling, 41, will star opposite Robbie in the role of Barbie’s boyfriend Ken.

The live-action film will dramatise the life of the Mattel fashion doll, with IMDB’s unofficial synopsis saying: “A doll living in ‘Barbieland’ is expelled for not being perfect enough and sets off on an adventure in the real world.”

Filming has been underway in LA and Warner Bros’ Leavesden studio in Hertfordshire since spring this year.

The film, directed by Little Women director Greta Gerwig, is set for release in July 2023 in celebration of the doll’s 60th anniversary.

It boasts a star-studded cast, including upcoming Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa, Saturday Night Live’s Kate McKinnon and comedy legend Will Ferrell.

Speaking ahead of the filming process, Robbie told Harper’s Bazaar she was aware that the Barbie character “comes with a lot of baggage” and has previously been criticised in the past for glamourising unachieveable body standards.

“With that comes a lot of exciting ways to attack it,” she added.

She told the Hollywood Reporter that she would bring “something totally different” to the role.

Robbie said: “Something like Barbie where the IP, the name itself, people immediately have an idea of, "Oh Margot is playing Barbie, I know what that is.

“But our goal is to be like, ‘Whatever you’re thinking, we’re going to give you something totally different – the thing you didn’t know you wanted.”