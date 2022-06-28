Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling Rollerblade in Neon at Venice Beach While Filming Barbie Movie

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling go rollerblading in Venice Beach for 'Barbie'

BACKGRID

He's the Ken to her Barbie!

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling were photographed on Monday while filming the much-anticipated Barbie movie.

The platinum-hued Barbie and Ken donned rollerblades on the Venice Beach set, accessorizing the skates with neon outfits and requisite visors, grinning as they rolled down the boardwalk.

Also on Monday, Robbie also was captured committing four-wheeled hijinks with The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants alum America Ferrera. For that go around, Robbie wore a hot pink halter-top with matching flared pants. Ferrera, meanwhile, sported the same neon yellow rollerblades but wore a toned-down blue-and-pink button-down with black pants.

A third image snapped from set featured funnyman Will Ferrell — rumored to play a CEO of a toy company in the movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter — with his own set of skates. The actor stood out sartorially with a pink shirt-and-tie/black-suit combo.

RELATED: Will Ferrell Dresses Up in Pink Tie on Set of Upcoming Barbie Movie with Margot Robbie

RELATED: See Margot Robbie in Her All-Pink Barbie Costume on Set of Upcoming Greta Gerwig–Directed Movie

The first official look at Robbie in character as the iconic Mattel doll came in April during CinemaCon, when Warner Bros. Pictures shared a first-look image. In the photo, Robbie as Barbie wore a blue-and-white polka-dotted headband and matching striped halter top, as she smiled and leaned forward in a pink Chevrolet Corvette convertible.

Fans then got their first glimpse of costar Ryan Gosling as Ken earlier this month, when Warner Bros. shared a snapshot of the actor online. Gosling, 41, posed and showed off his platinum-blond hairdo and his abs under a ripped denim jacket in the image.

RELATED VIDEO: Eva Mendes Reacts to Ryan Gosling's First Character Photo from Barbie Movie: 'That's My Ken'

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The movie, directed by Greta Gerwig, also stars Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Simu Liu, and Michael Cera.

Story continues

Robbie told British Vogue last year, "People generally hear Barbie and think, 'I know what that movie is going to be,' and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they're like, 'Oh, well, maybe I don't...' "

She added that the role "comes with a lot of baggage," considering some historical controversy over the doll. "And a lot of nostalgic connections," the Oscar-nominated actress said. "But with that come a lot of exciting ways to attack it."

Barbie is set to debut July 21, 2023.