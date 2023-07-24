Margot Robbie reveals her friends made fun of her for not kissing Ryan Gosling in Barbie movie

Margot Robbie has shared her regret at not getting to kiss co-star Ryan Gosling in the Barbie movie (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Spare a thought for Margot Robbie who has revealed her friends made fun of her for not getting to kiss Ryan Gosling, despite playing boyfriend and girlfriend in the Barbie movie.

In the Greta Gerwig-directed film based on the iconic doll, it’s an on-going joke that Gosling’s Ken only has a good day if Barbie looks at him. The same can not be said of Robbie’s Barbie and they are only significant others in name.

Asked by People how she felt about the lack of lip action, the Aussie native didn’t hold back.

“Uh, no! That didn’t feel like a win for me,” she told the US publication.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling play boyfriend and girlfriend Barbie and Ken in the Great Gerwig-directed film (Film handout)

“All of my girlfriends were like, ‘Well you did a whole movie with him and you don’t kiss? What’s wrong with you? I thought you were kind of in charge on this one!’”

She added: “I was like, ‘I know, I can’t check that one off [my list].’”

Gosling, however, was happy with how they navigated their relationship. “It was so funny trying to figure out what their idea of kissing might be,” the Canadian actor said. “I’m so glad all of that got cut out.”

Barbie was released nationwide in UK cinemas last Friday and grossed an estimated £18.5 million at the UK and Ireland box office in its opening weekend.