Margot Robbie Pulled Out This Epic Vintage Chanel Look That Claudia Schiffer Once Wore

Just when we thought Margot Robbie's press tour wardrobe for Barbie couldn't get any better, she stepped onto the red carpet in a major vintage Chanel look that's sure to make your jaw drop.

Today, the actor attended the AFI Awards Luncheon in Los Angeles wearing a look that may be familiar to some eagle-eyed fashion lovers. Fellow blonde bombshell and supermodel Claudia Schiffer had previously worn the ensemble on Chanel's Spring/Summer 1995 Ready-to-Wear runway.

The look consists of an ultra cropped coral blazer jacket with short sleeves, glossy black trim, and a bedazzled blue and orange flower-shaped brooch attached to the center of the hemline. It additionally features a high-waist black miniskirt with a bedazzled Chanel belt wrapped around the waist. While Schiffer's original look featured a split center that revealed a pair of polka-dot underwear underneath, Robbie's skirt eschews the split.

Robbie finished off the outfit with black open-toe Mary Jane heels, a quilted black leather bag, and a diamond anklet.

Monica Schipper - Getty Images

Although Robbie and her stylist, Andrew Mukamal, have been faithfully recreating various Barbie outfits for major red-carpet events, she's still capable of turning heads in non-doll-inspired looks, too—as evidenced by today's luncheon outfit.

Another ensemble that traded in the Barbiecore trend? Robbie's dark denim skirt set, which she wore to a screening of Saltburn on Thursday night. At the time, she accessorized the set with a pair of knee-high leather stiletto boots in black and a coordinating quilted Chanel purse.

