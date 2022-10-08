Margot Robbie Praises Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn in ‘Joker 2’: ‘It Makes Me So Happy’

Samantha Bergeson
·2 min read

Margot Robbie can’t help but sing the praises of Oscar nominee Lady Gaga.

The Grammy winner is cast as Harley Quinn in the upcoming “Joker: Folie à Deux” opposite Joaquin Phoenix. Robbie brought the beloved cartoon character from “Batman: The Animated Series” to life for her first live-action appearance in “Suicide Squad,” followed by turns in “Birds of Prey” and “The Suicide Squad.”

More from IndieWire

“It makes me so happy because I said from the very beginning that all I want is for Harley Quinn to be one of those characters — the way Macbeth or Batman, always gets passed from great actor to great actor,” Robbie told MTV News of Gaga’s casting. “Someone gets to do their Batman, or someone gets to do their Macbeth.”

Robbie added of Gaga, “It’s such an honor to have built a foundation strong enough that Harley can now be one of those characters that other actors get to have a go at playing. And I think she’ll do something incredible with it.”

The “Barbie” actress continued, “I feel like, in not so many cases, are there female characters – Queen Elizabeth I, but beyond that, which I got to have a crack out as well, which I was honored to do. I was like, ‘Wow! Cate Blanchett did Queen Elizabeth I. Now I get to.'”

Robbie played Queen Elizabeth I in “Mary Queen of Scots,” while Academy Award winner Blanchett transformed into the monarch for 1998’s “Elizabeth.”

Robbie previously said in June 2021 that she needed a “break” from playing Harley Quinn because the character is “exhausting.” While Todd Phillips’ “Joker” is not in the same canon as James Gunn’s “Suicide Squad,” Gunn confirmed Harley Quinn will appear again in his DCU films, implying Robbie would be back in the scene-stealing role.

In the meantime, Robbie’s blockbuster year kicks off with “Amsterdam,” followed by “Babylon,” and upcoming “Barbie.” Robbie also was cast in Wes Anderson’s “Asteroid City” and an “Ocean’s Eleven” prequel, plus a “Pirates of the Caribbean” film marking a reunion with “Birds of Prey” scribe Christina Hodson. See what else Robbie has in the works here.

For all the details on the “Joker” sequel, click here.

Best of IndieWire

Sign up for Indiewire's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Latest Stories

  • Margot Robbie Gives Lady Gaga Her Blessing for Harley Quinn Role in ‘Joker 2’: ‘She’ll Do Something Incredible With It’

    Margot Robbie is very excited about Lady Gaga reportedly taking on the role of Harley Quinn in the upcoming “Joker” sequel, officially titled “Joker: Folie à Deux.” Joaquin Phoenix, who won an Oscar for playing the character in the first “Joker” film, will star opposite Gaga. While reports claim Gaga is taking on the role […]

  • Blockbuster Trailer: Netflix Workplace Comedy Is Here to Fill the Void Left by Superstore and Brooklyn Nine-Nine

    Blockbuster has big shoes to fill (and a few rentals that are long overdue). Netflix on Friday released the first trailer for the upcoming workplace comedy — and it totally looks like something that would’ve aired as part of NBC’s storied Thursday night comedy block, alongside recently ended gems Superstore and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. It helps […]

  • Margot Robbie Speaks on Lady Gaga Portraying Harley Quinn in 'Joker: Folie a Deux'

    Margot Robbie has opened up about Lady Gaga possibly taking on the role of Harley Quinn in the...

  • Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's L.A. Home Has a 'Fully Sustainable' Farm: 'This Grand Idea'

    It took Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher five years to bring their solar-powered farm at their Beverly Hills home to life

  • Nylander, Kerfoot lead Maple Leafs in 5-1 pre-season win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson stacked up three points for the second consecutive NHL pre-season game. After recording two goals and one assist against the Ottawa Senators last Friday, the 21-year-old recorded three assists in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. ”He's just playing really good hockey right now,” said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe about Robertson. “He's doing things that he needs to do to show that he's wanting a spot on the team and that

  • Twillingate kicks off its Hockeyville celebration with a visit from the Stanley Cup

    More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania. In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion. The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union. It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on

  • What will Scottie Barnes average in 2022-23 Raptors season?

    Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni of theScore to project how many points, rebounds, assists and more Scottie Barnes will average in his second NBA season. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • 10 juicy NHL storylines to follow this hockey season

    Where will Patrick Kane end up? Will Torts work out in Philly? Can Jack Campbell save the Oilers? As a new NHL season looms, we're about to find out.

  • Fantasy hockey: 5 takeaways for your mock drafts

    Fantasy hockey mock drafts are a great way to experiment and prepare for when the real thing rolls around. Here's what we've learned from ours.

  • Edmonton Oilers release Jake Virtanen from professional tryout offer

    EDMONTON — Jake Virtanen's tryout stint with the Edmonton Oilers is over. The club released the 26-year-old former Vancouver Canuck from his professional tryout offer on Thursday. The unrestricted free agent, who was looking to play himself back into the National Hockey League, registered one assist in six pre-season games with the Oilers. Edmonton extended the PTO to Virtanen on Sept. 19, two months after the Abbotsford, B.C., native was found not guilty of sexual assault. Virtanen was charged

  • Nick Robertson takes shot at Leafs top-six

    Toronto forward Nick Robertson has impressed during Leafs preseason, scoring multiple goals, and the 21-year-old is making his case for a role on a top-six line with John Tavares and William Nylander.

  • Canadian Maggie Cogger-Orr to referee Rugby World Cup opener in New Zealand

    When South Africa and France kick off the Women's Rugby World Cup in New Zealand on Saturday, a Canadian will blow the whistle to get the party started. Transplanted Canuck Maggie Cogger-Orr will referee the opening game at Eden Park in her adopted Auckland home. The 12-country competition was originally slated to start in September 2021 but was postponed due to the pandemic. "I think it's a really cool opportunity to sort of kick off a tournament that's been a long time coming, with COVID and a

  • 'He's a great addition': Pascal Siakam on Raptors 905 hiring his brother

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discusses his brother getting hired by the Raptors 905, the Raptors' new scoreboard, assisting on Christian Koloko's first NBA points and more.

  • Senators goalie Cam Talbot out five-to-seven weeks with upper-body injury

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators will start the NHL season without goalie Cam Talbot after he suffered an upper-body injury. The team says Talbot, 35, will miss five-to-seven weeks due to the undisclosed ailment. Ottawa acquired the veteran netminder from the Wild for goalie Filip Gustavsson in July. Talbot spent last season in Minnesota, where he posted a 32-12-4 record with a 2.76 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage. The Senators address their goaltending depth Monday, claiming Magnus

  • Toronto Arrows sign flanker Owain Ruttan, the fifth overall pick in the MLR draft

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have signed forward Owain Ruttan, the fifth overall pick in the August Major League Rugby draft. The 24-year-old from nearby Cobourg comes from the University of British Columbia, where he captained the Thunderbirds to the 2021 Canadian university championship. The six-foot-three, 230-pound flanker adds to an Arrows back row that already features Lucas Rumball, Mitch Eadie Travis Larsen, James O’Neill and Mason Flesch. “Another local signing, Owain was massive for UB

  • Blackhawks assign prospect Lukas Reichel to Rockford

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks assigned forward prospect Lukas Reichel to the minors on Tuesday. The 20-year-old was selected by Chicago with the No. 17 pick in the 2020 draft. He made his NHL debut last season and recorded an assist in 11 games. Sending Reichel back to Rockford puts him in position to play major minutes with the AHL team, instead of a smaller role with the rebuilding Blackhawks. Forwards Mike Hardman, Cole Guttman, Michal Teply and Josiah Slavin and defensemen Isaak Phil

  • How will off-ball Fred VanVleet impact his 2022-23 per game stats?

    The Toronto Raptors are shifting Fred VanVleet to a more off-ball role to tap into his catch and shoot jumper. Can he still be an All-Star? How will that impact his per game stats? Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni to discuss. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin went looking for mushrooms to take mind off contract talks

    Rasmus Sandin found a unique way to distract himself this summer.

  • B.C. Hockey 'closely monitoring' after Quebec and Ontario associations cut funds to Hockey Canada

    Leaders at B.C. Hockey aren't saying if they will follow in the footsteps of other provincial associations in cutting funds to Hockey Canada. Both Hockey Québec and the Ontario Hockey Federation announced Tuesday they will no longer collect player fees on behalf of the national federation in the wake of revelations about a second multi-million dollar slush fund to deal with sexual abuse allegations and a widely-panned appearance by Hockey Canada interim board chair Andrea Skinner in front of a p

  • 24 people who will shape the 2022-23 NHL season

    These men and women will make an enormous impact on the NHL this season.