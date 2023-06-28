Margot Robbie Pops in Barbie Pink as She Arrives in Australia — See The Photos!

The actress, 32, wore vintage Chanel for her latest stop on the 'Barbie' press tour

Media-Mode/SplashNews Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie is pretty in pink Down Under!

The 32-year-old actress looked every inch the Barbie girl as she arrived for the latest stop on the press tour for her new film Barbie in Sydney, Australia, on Tuesday.

Robbie — who plays the iconic toy character in the upcoming movie — was pictured landing in Sydney airport dressed in head-to-toe vintage Chanel and pulling along two pieces of pastel pink Steamline luggage that would make Barbie proud! The actress's blazer was — of course! — light pink tweed with yellow checks, and was teamed with a cropped white bandeau top and a pair of high-waisted light gray pants.

Stylist Andrew Mukamal worked with Robbie on the chic airport look, and shared a post on Instagram of the star in her Barbie press outfit with the caption: "#MargotRobbie in #Chanel SS1996." Mukamal also revealed the inspiration for the look in an Instagram story photo — it showed supermodel Claudia Schiffer rocking almost exactly the same Chanel outfit on the runway back in the '90s.

Media-Mode/SplashNews Robbie channeled Barbie in vintage Chanel at Sydney airport

As she made her way through Sydney airport, the Barbie star — who is Australian herself — wore her blonde hair sleek and straight and held onto a small black Chanel purse. Black oval shades, a Chanel belt and the fashion house’s iconic slingback pumps completed her look.



Robbie was joined by her husband Tom Ackerley on the trip, along with her costars Issa Rae and America Ferrara and the movie's writer/director, Greta Gerwig.



Chris Dyson/BACKGRID/BACKGRID The actress arrived for the first press stop of 'Barbie' in Chanel SS96

The actresses' chic Chanel look comes after she attended a Barbie photo call with her costar Ryan Gosling and Gerwifg, 39, in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday.

The Babylon star looked a vision in pink — and polka dots! — as she rocked a chic outfit, seemingly borrowed from her character Barbie’s closet, as she wore a popping pink cut-out mini dress with polka dots by Valentino, teamed with a pair of white Manolo Blahnik court heels.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Robbie is promoting 'Barbie' in Sydney with director Greta Gerwig and costars Issa Rae and America Ferrera

Gosling, 42, gave a nod to his character Ken in the film as he modeled blond highlights at the photo call. The actor kept his look casual as he wore a light-cream knit patterned cardigan and a white top, paired with dark jeans and a dark-brown belt.

Gerwig wore an oversized light-brown Prada sweater with a matching pleated skirt.

The Barbie lead stars' and director’s promotional appearance comes ahead of the highly anticipated release of the film next month.



