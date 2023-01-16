Margot Robbie and Nineties' Versace is a red-carpet dream

Lisa Maree Williams - Getty Images

Margot Robbie is continuing her promotional tour for Babylon – and looking the best she ever has. The actress dipped into the archives for her latest ensemble, wearing a slinky Versace gown to the Australian premiere of the movie, one which was inspired by a catwalk look from 1995.

The dress in question is a silky baby blue design with a scallop neckline and red lace detail across the hem. A similar style was first seen on the catwalk in the 1990s, and was such a perfect fit for Robbie, who exuded confidence in the gown.

The actress – who is styled by Kate Young – paired the look with loose waves, minimal make-up and no visible jewellery, except for her wedding ring. Keeping the rest of the look strikingly simple ensured there were no distractions, and the dress was the focus.

The gown is very similar to, and seems to be an update on, the blue slinky frock that supermodel Carla Bruni wore at the Versace couture show in January 1995. Robbie's version has the added red lace, and a more structured bodice.

The contrasting lace is reminiscent of another Nineties' Versace collection, one which was worn a few years ago by Kim Kardashian.

Robbie has been having lots of fun with her fashion in recent months, stepping out of her style comfort zone in more dramatic designs. Last Thursday, she turned heads at the London premiere of Babylon wearing a completely backless red Valentino design. Earlier in the week, she wore a frothy pink Chanel gown to the Golden Globes. During the press tour, she has also worn hooded Alaïa and a green cut-out column gown by Bottega Veneta.

With the rest of the promotional tour and awards season ahead of her, we can't wait to see what else Robbie has up her sleeve.

