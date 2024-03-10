Margot Robbie, Kristen Stewart, Usher & More Attend Chanel and Charles Finch’s Pre-Oscars Dinner

‘Twas the night before the Oscars, and seemingly all of Hollywood was making their way through the grounds at the Beverly Hills Hotel, headed back toward the Polo Lounge. It was the annual Chanel and Charles Finch Pre-Oscars dinner, now in its 15th year of celebrating fashion and film, and the guest list was arguably one of their best yet.

Celebrities included Margot Robbie, Kristen Stewart, Usher, Lily-Rose Depp, America Ferrera, Robert De Niro, Colman Domingo, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Kerry Washington, Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman, Patrick Dempsey, Havana Rose Liu, Riz Ahmed, Gracie Abrams, Sandra Hüller, Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow, Olivia Munn and John Mulaney, Willem Dafoe, James Marsden, Michael Keaton, Maya Rudolph, Joan Collins, Rebecca Hall, Alexandra Shipp, Ava DuVernay, Chloë Sevigny, Jack Huston, Daniel Kaluuya, Dominic Sessa, Maya Rudolph, David Oyelowo and Tessa Thompson — to name a few.

The Oscars mark the end of a long press tour for Robbie, who has of course been promoting the film in various archival Barbie recreations for nearly a year now.

“I think Barbie would love the Oscars,” Robbie said on the carpet of the weekend’s events. “Barbie loves to dress for a task, and you definitely bring the A game when it comes to the Oscars, so I think she would love that.”

Other than the film, which is nominated for Best Picture and of which Robbie is a producer, she said there are many films this year she’s rooting for.

“I particularly loved ‘Poor Things.’ And ‘Anatomy of a Fall’ — loved, loved.”

Usher, still “on a natural high” following his Super Bowl performance last month, opted for a pair of Harley-Davidson chaps for the night.

“Why wouldn’t I wear chaps?” he said of the choice.

“I’m all decked out. I’ve got a little bit of archival going on here, jewelry collection, I brought my chaps out, you know,” he added. “I had to get it right.”

As for what he’s cheering on for Oscar Sunday, it turns out the musician is an “Oppenheimer” fan.

“I don’t know if I have a favorite, but I will say there’s been some amazing work this year, so to be able to look at ‘Oppenheimer’ and then understand the journey that it’s had and where it arrived…” he said, before trailing off. “And ‘American Fiction,’ there are so many incredible pieces that I’m really looking forward to getting their time. Amazing actors who deserve to be celebrated.

“I’m hoping for an incredible show, that no bloopers happen,” he added, subtly alluding to the infamous Oscars slap of 2022. “I hope it’ll be a very very calm year.”

It was a date night for several of Hollywood’s couples. Mulaney waited patiently off the carpet while Munn posed for photos. Similarly, Depp’s girlfriend 070 Shake and Stewart’s fiancé Dylan Meyer hung back as their respective partners posed in their Chanel finest.

At the sight of Dafoe, Depp cried out, “Willem!” before rushing over to greet the actor. Abrams and Liu caught up by the bar, as did Washington and Jennifer Meyer and “Barbie” costars Ferrera and Robbie. It seemed no one wanted to stop the mingling and actually sit for dinner, just as Finch bellowed out “dinner is served!” to whomever would listen.

Inside, Hüller, dressed in pink Chanel tweed, introduced herself to De Niro, holding court at a prime table. Jeff Bezos, in a custom Laura Basci suit, slipped in the side door with Lauren Sanchez. And Stewart rocked one of her beloved Chanel shorts looks, paired with a layered black and white ATXV bralettes.



No sooner had the steak au poivre been cleared than the table-hopping began with good luck wishes for nominees, including Domingo, who was all smiles catching up with Usher and DuVernay. No matter who wins, he was having the time of his life.

