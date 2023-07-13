Margot Robbie joins Ryan Gosling on pink carpet for UK premiere of Barbie in London’s Leicester Square

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling were among the stars greeted by adoring fans at the UK premiere of Barbie at Leicester Square on Wednesday evening.

The star-studded event outside London’s Cineworld drew A-listers from the cast of the highly-anticipated movie and further beyond.

Robbie, 33, who plays Barbie, wore a custom dress by Vivienne Westwood, which referenced a vintage 1960 Enchanted Evening Barbie doll, while Gosling, 42, wore a slim pastel-coloured suit.

Margot Robbie arrives for the premiere (Ian West/PA Wire)

Hordes of fans dressed as the Mattel doll had queued around the cinema in a bid to nab a coveted wristband that will allow them access to one of the fan pens.

Other members of the cast of the Greta Gerwig film, including America Ferrera, 39, Issa Rae, 38, and Simu Liu, 34, also began arriving from 5.45pm for the film’s premiere.

Other big name celebs posing for photographs included Dua Lipa, wearing a rhinestone gown.

(Ian West/PA Wire)

The 27-year-old popstar makes a special cameo as the mermaid Barbie in the film and also sings the lead song on the soundtrack, Dance The Night.

Singer Sam Smith, Irish actress Nicola Coughlan and future Doctor Who Ncuti Gatwa were also among those making appearances.

It comes as the first reactions to the highly-anticipated movie came out earlier this week, with critics branding it “perfection”.

Sam Smith arrives for the European premiere of Barbie at Cineworld Leicester Square (Ian West/PA Wire)

While official reviews are likely embargoed until the week of its release, movie critics and reporters have been praising Greta Gerwig’s cinematic take on the Mattel doll.

Variety’s Katcy Stephan wrote on Twitter: “Barbie is perfection. Greta Gerwig delivers a nuanced commentary on what it means to be a woman.”

Meanwhile, ScreenRant’s Joseph Deckelmeier, said of the hotly-anticipated release: “Barbie caught me off-guard and I mean that in the best way possible. It’s funny, bombastic, and very smart.”

Ncuti Gatwa arrives for the European premiere of Barbie at Cineworld Leicester Square (Ian West/PA Wire)

Speaking ahead of the premiere, director Greta Gerwig said she aimed to create something “anarchic and wild and completely bananas” while writing the script of the highly anticipated Barbie movie.

The blockbuster, which will be released later this month, stars Robbie as the pink-loving title character alongside a cast including Gosling, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa and Dua Lipa.

The main trailer for the film sees Barbie living a perfect life until things start to go wrong, including losing the ability to glide down from her roof and finding her signature arched feet have fallen flat.

With Gosling’s Ken the couple enters the “real world” where they get arrested and are hunted down by Will Ferrell, who plays the fictional chief executive of doll manufacturer Mattel.

Barbie is produced by Robbie’s company LuckyChap and will be released in cinemas on July 21.