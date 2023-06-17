Margot Robbie Gives Tour of ‘Barbie’ Dreamhouse, Including the ‘Magical Wardrobe’ (Video)

“Barbie” star Margot Robbie gives a tour of her toy character’s fantastic plastic Dreamhouse in a video released by Architectural Digest on Friday.

We learn that “there’s no water in Barbieland,” so Robbie had to mime taking a shower. That also means there’s no swimming in the pool, of course. She also shows off how Barbie gets dressed every morning. She simply walks up to her “magical wardrobe” where the day’s fully accessorized ensemble is already hanging up, looks at it and she’s wearing it.

“This was a design thing that we were really excited about,” says Robbie as she shows off a variety of pink outfits. “We were talking about how in ‘Clueless,’ the wardrobe was set so high, and we’d really like to do something as cool as that.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read:

Amy Schumer Left the Barbie Movie Because It Didn’t ‘Feel Feminist and Cool,’ Cites ‘Creative Differences’

In the seven-minute clip, director Greta Gerwig shares they had “so many meetings about pink,” and recalls her excitement at seeing the plastic-wrapped toys behind the counter when she was a girl. “I wanted to capture what was so ridiculously fun about the Dreamhouses,” she says.

Production designer Sarah Greenwood and set decorator Katie Spencer took inspiration from Palm Springs midcentury modernism to create Barbie’s pink fuchsia paradise, complete with slide, pink convertible and a kitchen full of food decals.

Says Robbie of the slide that takes Barbie from bedroom to breakfast each morning, “Not super practical, but nothing is for Barbie.”

“Barbie,” which costars Ryan Gosling, Emma Mackey, Simu Liu and Kate McKinnon, hits theaters on Friday, July 21.

Watch the video above.

Also Read:

‘Barbie’ Filmmakers Say Greta Gerwig’s Movie Used So Much Pink, It Caused an ‘International Run’ on Specialty Paint