Margot Robbie explains how Barbie's viral feet scene was filmed

Warner Bros.

Margot Robbie has spoken about how the Barbie movie's viral foot scene from the trailer was filmed.

The scene in question sees Robbie's Barbie walking along in her heels and stepping out of them, with her feet maintaining the same exact same arching as her toes touch the floor.

Three of Barbie's stars – Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae and America Ferrera – joined Robbie on a pink sofa for a group interview with Fandango to break down the scene, including how many takes it took to get right.

"Probably about eight takes," Robbie explained, adding: "They are my feet.

"I walked up, we had little sticky bits on the floor, for the double-sided tape for the shoes so they wouldn't come off – so I could get my feet out of them.

"I was holding onto a bar, but that's it. I wasn't in a harness or anything like that. I just walked up, kind of held onto the bar above camera."

When asked by her co-stars how she managed to maintain such a perfect arch after taking the heels off, the actress confirmed that she did indeed do ballet when she was younger.

Warner Bros.

She further explained that she made sure that she did the scene herself, as she hates when someone else's hands or feet are used for scenes instead of her own.

"I always try and do my own inserts," she stated. "I hate it when I watch a movie and I know it's not my hands.

"I hate that so much, I always say to the director, 'Please let me do all my own things'. I don't like it, knowing that I didn't do it."

Barbie is due to be released in cinemas on July 21.

