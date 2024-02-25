Margot Robbie and Emma Stone walk SAG Awards red carpet

Margot Robbie, Emma Stone and Jennifer Aniston were among the stars who walked the red carpet ahead of the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards on Saturday.

The event celebrates the best television and film performances of the last year, with the winners voted for by fellow actors.

Here are just a few of the stars who posed for photos before the ceremony got under way.

Margot Robbie has been wearing pink dresses throughout awards season, mirroring her box office smash Barbie

Irish actor Cillian Murphy and US actor Robert Downey Jr both went on to win prizes for their roles in Oppenheimer

The Morning Show, starring US actress Reese Witherspoon, was nominated for best drama series cast

Danielle Brooks wore a dress which alluded to the film she was nominated for - The Color Purple

Penelope Cruz was nominated for best supporting actress for her performance in Ferrari

Rustin star Colman Domingo was a contender for best leading actor for his portrayal of civil rights activist Bayard Rustin

Poor Things star Emma Stone walked the red carpet fresh from her Bafta win last weekend

Singer Billie Eilish wrote and performed What Was I Made For? from the Barbie soundtrack

British actress Carey Mulligan was nominated for best actress for her performance in Maestro

Ali Wong, who starred in Netflix's Beef, repeated her recent Golden Globe and Emmy wins with a SAG Award

Lily Gladstone went on to win best actress for her performance in Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon

Oscar winner Brie Larson was among the other stars who posed for photos ahead of the event

The Holdovers star Da'Vine Joy Randolph continued her streak of best supporting actress wins

Alan Ruck accepted the prize for best drama series cast on behalf of the actors in Succession

Ted Lasso, starring Juno Temple (left) and Hannah Waddingham, was up for best comedy series cast

The Bear star Ayo Edebiri won best comedy series actress, repeating her recent Golden Globes and Emmy wins