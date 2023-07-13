Margot Robbie’s Edgiest Barbiecore 'Fit Includes A Leather Dress And Belly Chain

As the press tour for Greta Gerwig’s Barbie rolls on, star Margot Robbie has continued her streak of outfits inspired by the iconic Mattel doll.

In her latest look—worn at a pink-carpet appearance in Naucalpan de Juárez, Mexico—the actor wore her edgiest Barbie-core ensemble yet.

Working with celeb stylist Andrew Mukamal, Robbie channeled “Earring Magic” Barbie, a doll that made its toy-store debut in 1992. The custom-made Balmain look consisted of a sculpting leather minidress layered over a sheer mesh long-sleeved top.

It’s Barbie’s world, and we’re just living in it!

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

As the press tour for Greta Gerwig’s Barbie rolls on, star Margot Robbie has continued her streak of outfits inspired by the iconic Mattel doll. In her latest look—worn at a pink-carpet appearance in Naucalpan de Juárez, Mexico—the actor wore her edgiest Barbie-core ensemble yet.

Working with celeb stylist Andrew Mukamal, Robbie channeled “Earring Magic” Barbie, a doll that made its toy-store shelf debut back in 1992. The custom-made Balmain look consisted of a sculpting leather minidress layered over a sheer mesh long-sleeved top—both pieces naturally awash in Barbie’s signature hot pink. She topped off the look with a silver belly chain with an attached star medallion, silver chain drop earrings with heart- and star-shaped pendants, and bright pink Manolo Blahnik pumps.

Hector Vivas - Getty Images

Medios y Media - Getty Images

At the event, Robbie was joined by costars Ryan Gosling, who plays Ken, and America Ferrera.

Gosling looked suave in a relaxed, pale yellow suit, paired with a white T-shirt and black leather loafers. Meanwhile, Ferrera cut a stylish figure in a contrasting moto look next to Robbie. She wore a nearly all-black ensemble consisting of a black leather midi skirt with a zipper side leg slit, a white T-shirt, a cropped black blazer, and glossy black pumps.

Medios y Media - Getty Images

As the world gears up for the release of the highly anticipated film, Robbie has been busy channeling various iterations of Barbie for her press appearances. Thus far, she has emulated the original 1959 doll, transformed into a ’60s Barbie, and worn a two-in-one 1985 Barbie dress.

You Might Also Like