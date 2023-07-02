Margot Robbie Is Dressing Like Iconic Barbies on the ‘Barbie’ Press Tour (Photos)

“Barbie” is making a splash on every stop of its press tour, most notably with its star and producer Margot Robbie paying homage to the film’s inspiration by dressing up as the most iconic iterations of the Mattel toy. The film is co-written and directed by Greta Gerwig and finds Robbie starring alongside Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Hari Nef and many others as various iconic Barbie dolls from the toy line’s history, and Robbie is taking that one step further by showcasing various Barbie outfits while doing press for the film around the world. From a classic 1960s swim look to newer references, check out Robbie’s picture-perfect adaptations of Barbie fits below.