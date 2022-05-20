Margot Robbie Developing an 'Original' Ocean's Eleven Film with Bombshell Director Jay Roach

margot robbie

Margot Robbie is re-teaming with her Bombshell director Jay Roach for a new period heist film within the Ocean's Eleven franchise, PEOPLE confirms.

Robbie's publicist tells PEOPLE the project is "an original Ocean's film set in the '60s."

Robbie, 31, will star in the project, as well as produce alongside Roach, her husband Tom Ackerley and Michelle Graham.

Josey McNamara, Olivia Milch and Gary Ross will act as executive producers on the yet-to-be-titled film. Carrie Solomon is writing the screenplay.

While the project is not yet officially greenlit, it's said to be in active development, according to The Hollywood Reporter, which was the first to publish the news. The goal is to start production on the movie in the spring of next year, according to the outlet.

Originally launched as a 1960 heist film starring Rat Packers Dean Martin, Frank Sinatra and Sammy Davis Jr., Ocean's Eleven was successfully rebooted by director Steven Soderbergh in 2001.

That Las Vegas-based heist movie, starring George Clooney in the lead role as Danny Ocean, spawned two sequels, 2004's Ocean's Twelve and Ocean's Thirteen three years later.

Robbie's project wouldn't be the first female-centric Ocean's-related heist film, however.

Ocean's Eight, starring Sandra Bullock as ringleader (and Danny's sister) Debbie Ocean, also featured Rihanna, Cate Blanchett and Anne Hathaway in 2018.

Roach is a successful director-producer known for the Austin Powers movie franchise, as well as Meet the Parents in 2000 and Meet the Fockers in 2004.

Previously, Robbie received a Best Supporting Actress Academy Award nomination — her second Oscar nod after I, Tonya — for 2019's Bombshell, which was directed by Roach.