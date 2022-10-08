Margot Robbie Comments On Lady Gaga Taking On Harley Quinn Role In ‘Joker’ Sequel

Armando Tinoco
·2 min read

Margot Robbie is opening up about Lady Gaga taking on the Harley Quinn role in the Joker sequel alongside Joaquin Phoenix. Joker: Folie à Deux is reportedly a musical and the Born This Way crooner will play the villain Robbie has portrayed in three different films: Suicide Squad, Birds of Prey and The Suicide Squad.

“It makes me so happy because I said from the very beginning, all I want is for Harley Quinn to be one of those characters, the way like Macbeth or Batman always gets passed from great actor to great actor,” Robbie told MTV News while promoting her new film Amsterdam.

Quinn went on to say that she doesn’t feel like female characters have that same honor although she did acknowledge she was able to portray Queen Elizabeth I after Cate Blanchett.

“It’s such an honor to have built a foundation strong enough that Harley can now be one of those characters that other actors get to have a go at playing,” she added. “I think she’ll do something incredible with it.”

Back in August, Gaga shared a teaser on social media confirming her casting on Joker: Folie à Deux opposite Phoenix. The Joker sequel will be directed by Todd Phillips and is scheduled to premiere on October 4, 2024.

Other actors set to star in the DC Comics film include Catherine Keener, Brendan Gleeson and Zazie Beetz.

As of now, the premise of the sequel has been kept under wraps but Phillips and Scott Silver have teamed up again for the follow-up film.

