Margot Robbie comments on best actress Oscar snub

Actress Margot Robbie, star of 2023's top-grossing film, Barbie, has broken her silence on her Oscar snub for best actress.

The movie received eight Oscar nominations, including for best picture, best supporting actor and best supporting actress.

Fans, though, were dismayed she was overlooked for her title role.

But Robbie, who is also one of the movie's producers, said on Wednesday she was not sad.

Speaking in a SAG-AFTRA discussion with co-stars, the Australian actress and producer said: "There's no way to feel sad when you know you're this blessed."

She said the mission of the movie was to "affect culture" and that is the "biggest reward" that has come out of the film's success, Variety reported.

Robbie suggested she was more upset about Barbie director Greta Gerwig not receiving an Academy Award nomination for directing. Gerwig has been nominated for best adapted screenplay.

"Obviously, I think Greta should be nominated as a director," she said. "What she did is a once-in-a-career, once-in-a-lifetime thing. What she pulled off, it really is. But it's been an incredible year for all the films."

The blockbuster raked in $1.38bn (£1.1bn) at the box office globally, proving industry expert predictions wrong that the Super Mario Bros Movie would be the biggest film of 2023.

The best supporting actor and actress nominees from the film, Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera, both expressed disappointment that the two women were not nominated.

"To say that I'm disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement," Gosling said last week, adding that "there is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie."

Barbie received nominations for best original song, best costume and best production design, as well.

"Everyone getting the nods that they've had is just incredible, and the best picture nod," Robbie added.

"We set out to do something that would shift culture, affect culture, just make some sort of impact. And it's already done that and some, way more than we ever dreamed it would. And that is truly the biggest reward that could come out of all of this."