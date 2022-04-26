Margot Robbie’s ‘Barbie’ Sets 2023 Release Date

Matt Donnelly
·1 min read

Barbie” is parking her pink convertible in U.S. theaters on July 21, 2023.

The release date for the anticipated live-action adventure from the iconic doll, played by Margot Robbie with a juicy supporting cast, was announced on Tuesday during the Warner Bros. presentation at Las Vegas’ CinemaCon.

Directed by Greta Gerwig, who co-wrote the script with her partner Noah Baumbach, production is currently underway on the Mattel Film and WB project.

Ryan Gosling, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, America Ferrera, Simu Liu, “And Just Like That” actor Hari Nef and Will Ferrell all costar in the reimagining of Barbie’s world.

Producers on “Barbie” also include Robbie via LuckyChap with Tom Ackerley; Mattel’s Robbie Brenner; and David Heyman for Heyday Films. LuckyChap’s Josey McNamara and Mattel’s Ynon Kreiz are executive producers.

In a 2021, Robbie said that taking on the beloved toy “comes with a lot of baggage … and a lot of nostalgic connections. But with that comes a lot of exciting ways to attack it. People generally hear ‘Barbie’ and think, ‘I know what that movie is going to be,’ and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they’re like, ‘Oh, well, maybe I don’t.’”

Production began earlier this year in London. “Barbie” is one of many Mattel properties on the burner for feature adaptation. Projects based on the Magic 8 Ball, Hot Wheels, “Master of the Universe,” Polly Pocket, Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots and the throwback dolls Chatty Kathy and Besty Wetsy are all in the works.

    WARNING: This story contains details some readers may find distressing. A commentator has been fired after making a racist comment while calling a game between the Alberni Valley Bulldogs and the Langley Rivermen in the B.C. Hockey League (BCHL). Bruce MacDonald, who was the colour commentator for Port Alberni radio station 93.3 The Peak's broadcast of the game, made a disparaging comment against 17-year-old Rivermen forward Owen Kim, who is of Asian descent. The 5'7" player from North Vancouver