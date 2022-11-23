Margot Robbie Is Back to Wearing Chanel

Last weekend, Margot Robbie took the internet by storm with her new Bottega Veneta look, leaving fans wondering whether her contract with Chanel has expired. Turns out the Barbie star still is, as she wore the Parisian brand for her latest red carpet appearance.

The actor arrived at the BAFTA: A Life in Pictures event this week donning an all-black fit by Chanel, featuring a tweed jacket with matching trousers from the house's Spring/Summer 2023 collection. While her fans got excited after seeing her in what we thought was her new style era, the brand captioned the latest images of the star, "Margot Robbie, Chanel Ambassador."

"Margot Robbie in Bottega vs. in Chanel," a user wrote on Twitter, sharing side-by-side images of the actor wearing both brands where she is smiling in Bottega Veneta. "As much as I like Chanel, Margot looks much more radiant, confident and beautiful in Bottega whereas she looks uncomfortable and monotone in Chanel," one commented, "Suits her so well. I also think the warmer hair is beautiful."

The Wolf of Wall Street actor first signed with Chanel as the brand's ambassador in 2018 and has mostly worn the brand in public red carpet appearances ever since.

