Margot Robbie Has Absolutely Knocked It Out Of The Park On The Barbie Movie Press Tour

A press tour can often be the least enjoyable part of the movie-making process for an actor.

Travelling across different countries and timezones in a short space of time, sitting in press junkets for hours on end facing similar questions from journalists, posing for photos on red carpets and having to watch the film again at the various premieres can be repetitive and tiring.

However, if Margot Robbie was not enjoying the press tour for the Barbie movie, she’s an even better actor than we first thought, because she looks like she’s been having an absolute ball.

Margot has been having huge amounts of fun with her fashion at various events for the much-anticipated film, wowing fans with a variety of looks that pay homage to the titular doll she’s playing.

With the press tour now having come to an abrupt end due to the Hollywood Actor’s Strike, we’re taking a look back at all of Margot’s looks ahead of Barbie’s release on 21 July...

1. First US press junket

Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles, 25 June

2. First US photocall

Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles, 25 June

Margot Robbie gave us a taster of things to come at the first Barbie photocall

Margot Robbie gave us a taster of things to come at the first Barbie photocall

Barbie reference:

👙 'Pink and Fabulous' Barbie



The “Pink and Fabulous” Barbie from 2015 had some serious sartorial sense in her hot pink polka dot dress — and Robbie put her own spin on the look. https://t.co/L4PRJZF7A8



📸: Mattel, Getty Images pic.twitter.com/PbwerQOxNX — TODAY (@TODAYshow) July 10, 2023

3. US radio appearance

SiriusXM Studios in Los Angeles, 26 June

Margot mixed things up with a yellow two-piece during an appearance on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show.

Margot mixed things up with a yellow two-piece during an appearance on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show.

4. Australia photocall

Bondi Beach in Sydney, 29 June

Barbie reference:

Margot Robbie referencing the very first Barbie doll for #Barbie press. pic.twitter.com/2uXSjins9f — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) June 29, 2023

5. Barbie Celebration party

Museum of Contemporary Art in Sydney, Australia, 30 June

Margot in Atelier Versace FW94.

Margot in Atelier Versace FW94.

6. South Korea premiere – Look 1

Seoul, South Korea, 2 July

Margot had two looks for the Seoul premiere, with this being the first...

Margot had two looks for the Seoul premiere, with this being the first...

7. South Korea premiere – Look 2

Seoul, South Korea, 2 July

Margot then transitioned to this second look on the pink carpet.

Margot then transitioned to this second look on the pink carpet.

Barbie reference:

Margot Robbie as the day to night Barbie doll for the #Barbie Seoul premiere. pic.twitter.com/IrHmJ3ggpN — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) July 2, 2023

8. South Korea press conference

Four Seasons Hotel in Seoul, 3 July

Following the premiere, Margot had a third outfit for the press conference in Seoul.

Following the premiere, Margot had a third outfit for the press conference in Seoul.

Barbie reference:

wearing moschino, inspired by 1964’s ‘sparkling pink’ #barbie @ a seoul press conference pic.twitter.com/zinmQrzPVo — best of margot (@bestofmargot) July 7, 2023

9. Mexico pink carpet event

Toreo Parque Central in Mexico City, 6 July

Over in Mexico, Margot threw it back to the 90s...

Over in Mexico, Margot threw it back to the 90s...

Barbie reference:

margot robbie as the earring magic barbie from 1992 at the mexico premiere of barbie pic.twitter.com/GUGqIy9cRj — ❦ (@saintdoII) July 7, 2023

10. Mexico photocall

Four Seasons Hotel in Mexico City, 7 July

Margot wearing Chanel for the Mexico photocall.

Margot wearing Chanel for the Mexico photocall.

Barbie reference:

Margot Robbie as the ‘Totally Hair Barbie’ for #Barbie press in Mexico. pic.twitter.com/vNJOmx27AA — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) July 7, 2023

11. World premiere

Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, 9 July

Margot surprised fans with a – shock! – non-pink look for the film's world premiere, throwing it back to a 60s Barbie look.

Margot surprised fans with a – shock! – non-pink look for the film's world premiere, throwing it back to a 60s Barbie look.

Barbie reference:

Margot Robbie as Barbie ‘Solo in the Spotlight’ for the #Barbie premiere. pic.twitter.com/NR6zhAP01M — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) July 10, 2023

12. European premiere

Cineworld Leicester Square in London, 12 July

Arguably Margot's most glamorous look came as the press tour hit the UK.

Arguably Margot's most glamorous look came as the press tour hit the UK.

Barbie reference:

Margot Robbie as the ‘Enchanted Evening’ Barbie for the #Barbie London premiere. pic.twitter.com/A6uoMhBwvr — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) July 12, 2023

13. Light Up London Pink event

Southbank in London, 12 July

Margot changed into this Dilara Findikoglu mini dress for another event following the London premiere.

Margot changed into this Dilara Findikoglu mini dress for another event following the London premiere.

14. UK photocall

London, 13 July

Margot's final look of the press tour saw her wearing British designer Vivienne Westwood.

Margot's final look of the press tour saw her wearing British designer Vivienne Westwood.

